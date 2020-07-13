India Post News Paper

Pilot is not responding to calls: Raj Cong in-charge

July 13
11:25 2020
NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Congress legislature party meeting, party’s Rajasthan In-charge Avinash Pande has said that Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot is not responding to calls and has not been communicating.

Pande said the party wants to hear him out but “indiscipline will not be tolerated”. Speaking over the phone Avinash Pande who is in Jaipur said: “I have tried to speak to Sachin Pilot and have even left messages for him but he has not replied. “Nobody is above party and he has to face action like other MLAs.”

He said the party is ready to listen Pilot within set norms and “Indiscipline will not be Tolerated, but I am hopefully he will turn up for the meeting”. He said that the Congress President is ready to listen to each and every MLA from the pary or alliance. Meanwhile Sachin Pilot has said that the government in Rajasthan is in minority and in a late night statement he said that he will not be attending the meet and now all eyes are on the legislature party meet.

