India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Pitching for Diwali holiday in California’s Alameda County

Pitching for Diwali holiday in California’s Alameda County
June 23
15:52 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Madhu Patel

CHICAGO: Indian Americans across the country are pitching for a day-off in all schools in Alameda County (California) for the festival Diwali.

Alameda County is home to 18 Unified School Districts of public schools: Alameda, Albany, Berkeley, Castro Valley, Dublin, Emery, Fremont, Hayward, Livermore Valley Joint, Mountain House, New Haven, Newark, Oakland, Piedmont, Pleasanton, San Leandro, San Lorenzo, Sunol Glen.

It is not fair that Hindu pupils in schools in Alameda County, to attend the school on festival like Diwali while Alameda County schools remain closed in commemoration for other religious holidays.

It is argued that a holiday on Diwali in Alameda County schools would be a step in the positive direction in view of the reported presence of a substantial number of Hindu students; as it was important to meet the religious and spiritual needs of a good number of pupils.

If schools have declared holidays on other religious days, why not Diwali. Holidays of all major religions should be honored and no one should be penalized for practicing their religion.

Rajan Zed President of Universal Society of Hinduismurged superintendents and board presidents of all the 18 school districts in Alameda County to work towards adding Diwali as an official holiday in their schools.

Zed also sought the support of California State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, Alameda County Board of Supervisors President Keith Carson,

 Hinduism is rich in festivals and religious festivals are very dear and sacred to Hindus. Diwali, the festival of lights, aims at dispelling the darkness and lighting up the lives and symbolizes the victory of good over evil. Diwali falls on October 24 this year

Alameda County Office of Education Superintendent L. K. Monroe and its Board President Aisha Knowles in persuading public, charter, private, parochial schools of Alameda County, to declare Diwali as an official holiday.

Also Read3 Connecticut school districts to close on Diwali in 2022

Comments

comments

Tags
Alameda CountyAmerican4HindusCommunityDiasporaDiwali holiday in California SchoolsDiwali Holiday USAFIAHinduAmericanFoundationHinduAmericansIACAIndianAmericansIndianCommunityIndianCommunityMembersIndianOriginNRI
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – June 24th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Forensic

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – SKYRIVER CASINO

Skyriver

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Casino

DROUGHT EMERGENCY – WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

DROUGHT EMERGENCY - WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.