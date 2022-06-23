Pitching for Diwali holiday in California’s Alameda County

Madhu Patel

CHICAGO: Indian Americans across the country are pitching for a day-off in all schools in Alameda County (California) for the festival Diwali.

Alameda County is home to 18 Unified School Districts of public schools: Alameda, Albany, Berkeley, Castro Valley, Dublin, Emery, Fremont, Hayward, Livermore Valley Joint, Mountain House, New Haven, Newark, Oakland, Piedmont, Pleasanton, San Leandro, San Lorenzo, Sunol Glen.

It is not fair that Hindu pupils in schools in Alameda County, to attend the school on festival like Diwali while Alameda County schools remain closed in commemoration for other religious holidays.

It is argued that a holiday on Diwali in Alameda County schools would be a step in the positive direction in view of the reported presence of a substantial number of Hindu students; as it was important to meet the religious and spiritual needs of a good number of pupils.

If schools have declared holidays on other religious days, why not Diwali. Holidays of all major religions should be honored and no one should be penalized for practicing their religion.

Rajan Zed President of Universal Society of Hinduismurged superintendents and board presidents of all the 18 school districts in Alameda County to work towards adding Diwali as an official holiday in their schools.

Zed also sought the support of California State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, Alameda County Board of Supervisors President Keith Carson,

Hinduism is rich in festivals and religious festivals are very dear and sacred to Hindus. Diwali, the festival of lights, aims at dispelling the darkness and lighting up the lives and symbolizes the victory of good over evil. Diwali falls on October 24 this year

Alameda County Office of Education Superintendent L. K. Monroe and its Board President Aisha Knowles in persuading public, charter, private, parochial schools of Alameda County, to declare Diwali as an official holiday.

Also Read: 3 Connecticut school districts to close on Diwali in 2022

Comments

comments