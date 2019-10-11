Something went wrong with the connection!

Pithoragarh-Hindon flight operations begin

October 11
16:08 2019
PITHORAGARH (UTTARAKHAND): A private aircraft with nine passengers on board took off from Naini-Saini airport here Friday, marking the start of flight operations between this hill town and the Hindon airport in the National Capital Region.
It is being seen as a boost to air connectivity between the border district and the NCR. The Heritage Aviation aircraft, which took off at 11.30 am, was scheduled to land at the Hindon civil airport at 12.30 pm, an aviation firm official here said.

The one-hour flight will depart daily from Pithoragarh, Heritage Aviation Manager MS Dhami said. The one coming from Hindon will take off every day at 1 pm and arrive at Naini-Saini airport at 2 pm, Dhami said. The fare from Pithoragarh to Hindon per passenger is Rs 2,470 while the return flight will cost Rs 2,270, he said.

It takes nearly 18 hours by road to reach the NCR from Pithoragarh. PTI

