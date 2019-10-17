Something went wrong with the connection!

Piyush Goyal invites filmmakers to promote cinema on trains

October 17
10:39 2019
NEW DELHI: Minister of Railways and Commerce Piyush Goyal has lauded the novel idea of Indian Railways to invite filmmakers to promote their cinema projects on trains. The minister has also invited more filmmakers to use the medium of railways to reach out to the masses, using its promotion of Wheels’ scheme. Goyal tweeted his message on social media on Wednesday.

“Railway’s Novel Idea of Promotion on Wheels: A special train will be travelling from Mumbai to Delhi on 16th-17th October, to promote the upcoming film, Housefull 4, along with the film’s team,” wrote Goyal on Twitter. He added: “I encourage more filmmakers to use this route to reach out to the masses.”

On October 16, the team of the upcoming comedy ‘Housefull 4’ became the first Bollywood film to travel from Mumbai to Delhi in a special promotional train called Housefull 4 Express. The stars of the film – Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde – were accompanied by the film’s crew including producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

They are scheduled to arrive in New Delhi Railway Station on the morning of October 17. PTI

