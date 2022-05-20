Place A Bet on Final IPL Winning Team Now Exclusively On Crickex

The new season of the Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, started on 26 March 2022, Sunday. It’s the 15th season of the Indian T20 League that has 10 franchises. IPL is one of the biggest and most beloved cricket tournaments in the world. That’s why, every year, cricket fanatics love to place bets on IPL matches. If IPL betting is something you’re fond of or want to try for the first time, Crickex is the site you must check out!

Why Crickex? – An Overview

Crickex is an Indian betting site that features casino games, an extensive sportsbook, and betting exchanges exclusively for Indian players. At Crickex, you can easily bet on IPL matches and support your favorite teams. The platform has a very elegant UI and is user-friendly as well. Unlike some international betting sites, Crickex gets you the convenience of betting using Indian Rupee or INR. You can also deposit and withdraw your winnings using Indian payment methods.

Below we share the step-by-step process of getting started with Crickex for IPL betting. Step-By-Step Process To Register On Crickex For Final IPL Winning Team Betting

Registering on Crickex is very easy and quick. Just a few steps and you’ll be good to go!

Visit crickex.com On the homepage of the Crickex website, there’s an option of sign-up. Click on that to move forward. As soon as you complete the above step, you’ll find a registration form. The form will ask you for some information and details. You’re required to fill in the details. It includes your full name, phone number, email address, refer code (if any), etc. After that, you’ve to write a username and password to make an account on the site. Now, just fill the verification code that’s sent on the phone number you entered and fill the captcha. Select the confirm button and your account will be created!

You can now login to your account using the credentials you just got. Crickex doesnâ€™t requires any type of KYC for withdrawal or any other thing. So, itâ€™s an easy and seamless experience for the customer.

Bet On Final IPL Winning Team With Crickex

At Crickex, you get a great pool of betting markets and options. Place your bet on the team you’d love to support. Crickex has made it easier to place your stakes on a final IPL-winning team from the comfort of your home.

To access this feature, simply login to your active account on crickex and head to the sports section. You’ll spot a cricket section available on the homepage itself. Now, after clicking on cricket, the page will direct you to another page.

Many options for IPL betting will be there at the top of the page such as IPL winner, IPL Fancy, etc. The cricket section will feature the in-play matches that are being conducted at the moment and the scheduled matches will also be there. If you click on any match, you’ll be able to see the status of the match, the run rate, and match odds, and you can even place a back or lay a bet on the match.

Final IPL Team Winner 2022

If you want to place your bet on a final IPL winning team, head to the IPL winner section. Now, you’ll find a list of the teams that are qualified. You can place your wagers over there. You get the choice to back or lay a bet as per your liking.

IPL Fancy Bets

When an in-play match is finished, the IPL fancy bets section opens up for the players to make fancy bets. Place your fancy bets on the team you’ll love the most exclusively at Crickex.

