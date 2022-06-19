India Post News Paper

Places to visit in Gangtok

Gangtok, a magnificent and postcard-perfect scenic city nestled in the majestic Eastern Himalayas, has been enticing travellers for centuries, and its beauty will never fade away. It is one of India’s most popular hill station vacation spots. Gangtok is a tourist destination due to its attractive landscapes, numerous calm monasteries and temples, delightful lakes and rivers, scenic hiking trails, and towering and gorgeous Himalayan mountains. Gangtok is tempting to travellers because of its warm hospitality and people, rich history and tradition, unique and colourful marketplaces, and fantastic festivals.

  • Gonjang Monastery

Gonjang Monastery is located near Tashi Viewpoint, just 8 kilometres outside of town. From personal experience, Gonjang Monastery is one of the top sites to see in Gangtok. This monastery, which is located at an altitude of 6066 feet, provides a breathtaking view of Gangtok during the winter season. It features the statues of Khen-lop Cho-Sum, the 8th-century Tibetan Buddhist founders.

  • Ranka Monastery

Ranka Monastery is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Gangtok. It is relatively new in comparison to other monasteries, which is why it is not well-known among tourists. However, if you’re searching for a quiet spot away from the crowds, this monastery is a must-see. Ranka Monastery, also known as Lingdum Monastery, is one of the best locations to visit in Gangtok in three days.

  • Shingba Rhododendron Sanctuary

If you want to visit the Shingba Rhododendron Sanctuary, your Gangtok tour experiences will be greatly enhanced. Shingba Rhododendron Paradise is one of the top sites to visit in Sikkim, Gangtok, and is located in the Yumthang Valley. If you enjoy seeing different types of flowers, you must pay a visit to this location to see the colourful rhododendrons that cover 43 square kilometres.

  • Baba Harbajan Singh Temple

The Baba Harbajan Singh Temple is on the road that runs through the Jelepla and Nathu La Passes. Baba Harbajan Singh is revered at the temple, and it is claimed that he protects soldiers on the border. A portrait of Harbajan Singh, as well as prayer materials, are on display at the shrine.

  • Ganesh Tok

If you’re in Gangtok, you should pay a visit to Ganesh Tok Temple, where you may take in breath-taking vistas of Kanchenjunga Hill. The temple, which is situated on a hilltop and offers some breathtaking views of Gangtok, especially during the winter season when the city is blanketed in snow, is one of the most fascinating and gorgeous Gangtok tourist attractions. For photographers and environment enthusiasts, it is one of the best spots in the city.

Tour PackagesTravel
