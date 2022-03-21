India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Plane carrying 132 people crashes in China

Plane carrying 132 people crashes in China
March 21
17:24 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

BEIJING: A China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737, carrying 132 people on board, crashed on Monday in a mountainous area of the country’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, according to emergency officials.

Flight MU5735 took off from Kunming at 1.11 p.m. (local time) and was scheduled to arrive in Guangzhou at 3.05 p.m. According to Guangxi’s regional emergency management department, the crash took place on a mountain in Tengxian County, causing a huge fire, reports Xinhua news agency.

Of the 132 people, 123 were passengers and nine crew members, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said. The CAAC said it has initiated the emergency response mechanism and dispatched a working team to the site. The number of casualties was not immediately known. China Eastern is also yet to issue a statement on the crash.

Flight tracking sites said that the plane was in the air for just over an hour, the BBC reported. According to FlightRadar24 data, the last sourced information on flight MU5735 showed it ended at 2.22 p.m., at an altitude of 3,225 ft.

Chinese state media have shared video footages, showing plane debris, a massive blaze and smoke billowing from the crash site. The last major plane crash in China took place in August 2010, when a flight from Harbin crashed in Yichun killing 42 people. 

Also Read13 Indians among 15 dead in Nepal plane crash

Comments

comments

Tags
China Airplane CrashIATAIndia TravelIndian TourismInternational Air Transport AssociationPlane Crash In ChinaPlane CrashesTourist guidelinesTravelTravel BanTravel During CovidTravel In Covid Times
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – March 18th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – SHANFOODS

Shan Foods

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.