Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Plasma therapy results are encouraging: Delhi Minister

Plasma therapy results are encouraging: Delhi Minister
April 25
18:28 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: With plasma therapy results appearing to be positive in curing the coronavirus infected, the national capital is hopeful of recovering from the crisis. Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain while speaking to reporters said, “We have administered plasma therapy to six patients in Delhi, so far. Four of them were given the therapy four days back.”

“Those who were administered 4 days back have almost recovered. All of them were critical patients and results are very encouraging,” he added. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that the plasma therapy used on four coronavirus patients in the city were showing positive results.

“Two patients were given plasma on Tuesday, while two were given the therapy on Thursday. The two patients who received plasma on Tuesday have shown improvement,” Kejriwal told the media her. “Next week, we will seek central government permission to try the therapy on all the serious corona patients in Delhi,” Kejriwal said, pointing out that these are “just the initial results”.

Last Tuesday, the Delhi government had got the approval from the Centre to try plasma therapy on critical patients.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Should US lockdown be Extended?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Plasma therapy results are encouraging: Delhi Minister - https://t.co/KN4kPWQ7v8 Get your news featured use… https://t.co/hebQQ7bg0t
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 25, 2020, 12:58 pm

Mental wellbeing for expecting mothers during Lockdown - https://t.co/f3RGpdGx5F Get your news featured use… https://t.co/fRJ4e6r7RZ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 25, 2020, 12:56 pm

Journey from India’s cleanest c ... - https://t.co/UEYQuO5N1e Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/G9kwwytHc1
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 25, 2020, 12:53 pm

Retail industry recovery in more than 6 months - https://t.co/5QeYVkqRlV Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/JK9c9CFdGq
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 25, 2020, 12:50 pm

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.