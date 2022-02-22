India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

‘Playing with fire’: China on Pompeo’s upcoming Taiwan visit

‘Playing with fire’: China on Pompeo’s upcoming Taiwan visit
February 22
14:14 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

BEIJING: Slamming the former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s upcoming visit to Taiwan next month, China has said that Taipei, in seeking independence by soliciting US support, is “playing with fire.”

China continues to regard Taiwan as a breakaway province even after decades of separate governance. It has repeatedly issued threats against the island and vowed to militarily take over the island.

“Mike Pompeo has long been sanctioned by China for his anti-China remarks and actions. The Democratic Progressive Party authorities in Taiwan, in seeking independence by soliciting US support, is playing with fire and will end up being consumed by it,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin at a briefing on Monday.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Monday had announced that Pompeo will visit Taiwan next week to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen.

Pompeo will be on a four-day visit to Taiwan from March 2 to 5. During his visit Pompeo and his wife will also meet Vice President Lai Ching-te and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, and attend banquets hosted by them, Focus Times reported citing the ministry’s statement.

MOFA described the upcoming trip of former United States Secretary of State as an indication of Washington’s strong bipartisan support for Taipei.

On March 4, Pompeo has been invited to give a speech by the government-affiliated Prospect Foundation, the ministry said.

The ministry further said it welcomes the upcoming visit of Pompeo, who it called a long-term friend of the country who promoted closer Taipei-Washington relations during his tenure in the administration of President Donald Trump, Focus Times reported.

As secretary of state from April 2018 to January 2021, Pompeo facilitated US government approval of numerous arm sales to Taiwan, strengthened bilateral exchanges with the establishments of new platforms and agreements, and ended the State Department’s restrictions on how U.S. officials interact with Taiwanese counterparts, the ministry said.

He has also openly supported Taiwan’s freedom and democracy even after leaving the post of secretary of state, the ministry added. (ANI)

Also ReadChina protecting violent Islamic terror groups from UN sanctions: Mike Pompeo

Comments

comments

Tags
Air Force TaiwanChinese TaipieCrashed F16 TaiwanF16 JETJoe BidenMike PompeoOne China PolicyRussia-China statementTaipieTaiwanTawian Air ForceUS TaiwanUS Taiwan RelationsUS Taiwan TiesUSAWhite Houseworld
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – February 25th 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.