PlayStation 5 launch set in Feb, pre-order to start on Jan 12

January 02
11:12 2021
NEW DELHI: Sony on Friday announced that the company will launch the much-awaited PlayStation 5 in India on February 2.

The Japanese firm also informed that the pre-orders for PS5 will begin on January 12.
“We are happy to announce that PS5 shall be launched in India on the 2nd of February, 2021 – Pre Orders for PS5 shall begin 12 PM on the 12th of January and shall be available for Pre-Orders (until stock lasts at a respective retailer),” the Playstation India wrote on Twitter.

“We take this opportunity to once more thank our PlayStation enthusiasts for their patience and enthusiasm around PS5,” it added.

According to Techcrunch, the PlayStation 5 is priced at Rs 49,990 while the digital edition of the console will be available at Rs 39,990. (ANI)

 

 

