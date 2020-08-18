India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Plea seeks AG consent to initiate contempt action against Swara Bhaskar

Plea seeks AG consent to initiate contempt action against Swara Bhaskar
August 18
10:26 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: A plea has been filed before the Attorney General of India K.K. Venugopal to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar for her alleged derogatory remarks against the Supreme Court in connection with its verdict in the Ayodhya title dispute.

The plea said Swara had passed a derogatory statement in context with the apex court and the judicial institution of the country.

The plea cited that in February, a society identified as Mumbai Collective organised a conference in which Bhaskar was a panelist and while addressing the conference, she made a statement derogatory and scandalous in nature, putting a big question on the judiciary and its integrity to the Constitution.

“Moreover, the alleged contemnor (Bhaskar) seemingly provoking the address to resist against the judicial institution of this nation… objectionable statement is not only a cheap stunt of publicity to gain brief applause but a deliberate attempt to turn the masses to resist and revolt against apex court,” said the plea.

The petitioner contended that Bhaskar’s statements intend to incite a feeling of no confidence amongst the public with respect to proceedings of the apex court and integrity of judges of the top court.

The consent of either the Attorney General or the Solicitor General is necessary under Section 15 of the Contempt of Courts Act 1971, to initiate the contempt proceedings against a person.

The plea has been filed by advocates Anuj Saxena, Prakash Sharma, and Mahek Maheshwari.

On November 9, a five-judge bench of the apex court had delivered a unanimous verdict paving the way for construction of Ram Temple at the disputed site in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya. The top court also directed the Central government to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board to construct a mosque.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should India develop Andaman & Nicobar Islands?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Bajwa Vick For Mayor Fremont

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    RT @realDonaldTrump: https://t.co/p8ym8S2d5o
    h J R

    - August 18, 2020, 5:43 pm

    With 55K new cases, #India ... - https://t.co/BsMjwUJJ1b Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/eGu00G8XQA
    h J R

    - August 18, 2020, 6:08 am

    Clashes erupt between pro-Pak and ... - https://t.co/bqYt06kb5C Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Chicagoâ€¦ https://t.co/teMJ5qiJwg
    h J R

    - August 18, 2020, 6:05 am

    US Death Valley records highest ... - https://t.co/HcXKnUj6iL Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/B4oCvnoUL9
    h J R

    - August 18, 2020, 6:02 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.