Plea to withdraw Lord Ganesha shorts

CHICAGO: Upset Indian Americans across the country have pitched the San Francisco headquartered “global e-commerce platform for the immediate withdrawal of shorts/swim-trunks carrying the image of Lord Ganesh describing it highly disgusting e.

Lord Ganesh is highly revered in Hinduism meant to be worshipped in temples or home shrines and not to adorn one’s thighs, groin, genitals, and pelvis for mercantile greed. Any inappropriate usage of Hindu deities or concepts or symbols or icons for commercial or other agenda is not okay as it hurt the devotees said Rajan Zed President of Universal Society of Hinduism Hehas also urged Wish CEO Peter Szulczewski to offer a formal apology; besides withdrawing Lord Ganeshshorts/swim-trunks.

Wish and its parent ContextLogic Inc. should not be in the business of religious appropriation, sacrilege, and ridiculing entire communities. It was deeply trivializing of immensely venerated Hindu deity Lord Ganesh to be displayed on shorts/swim-trunks, Rajan pointed out.

Hinduism is the oldest and third largest religion of the world with about 1.1 billion adherents

In Hinduism, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as god of wisdom and remover of obstacles and is invoked before the beginning of any major undertaking. There are about three million Hindus in USA.

Objectionable GaneshaMens Shorts/Swim-Trunks at Wish were described as “stylish” and “breathable”. One of the leading mobile commerce platforms in North America and Europe”; Wish, founded 2011 and valued at over $8 billion; claims lowest prices on earth. It claims to sell over three-million products per day; including fashion, shoes, electronics, kitchen gadgets, home decor, sports gear, etc. Besides Wish, ContextLogic Inc. also owns other online marketplaces; including Geek, Mama, Home, and Cute.

