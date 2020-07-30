India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Plea to withdraw Lord Ganesha shorts

Plea to withdraw Lord Ganesha shorts
July 30
16:26 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Ganesha Mens Shorts at WishMadhu Patel

CHICAGO: Upset Indian Americans across the country have pitched the San Francisco headquartered “global e-commerce platform for the immediate withdrawal of shorts/swim-trunks carrying the image of Lord Ganesh describing it highly disgusting e. 

Lord Ganesh is highly revered in Hinduism meant to be worshipped in temples or home shrines and not to adorn one’s thighs, groin, genitals, and pelvis for mercantile greed.   Any inappropriate usage of Hindu deities or concepts or symbols or icons for commercial or other agenda is not okay as it hurt the devotees said Rajan Zed President of Universal Society of Hinduism Hehas also urged Wish CEO Peter Szulczewski to offer a formal apology; besides withdrawing Lord Ganeshshorts/swim-trunks.  

Wish and its parent ContextLogic Inc. should not be in the business of religious appropriation, sacrilege, and ridiculing entire communities. It was deeply trivializing of immensely venerated Hindu deity Lord Ganesh to be displayed on shorts/swim-trunks, Rajan pointed out. 

Hinduism is the oldest and third largest religion of the world with about 1.1 billion adherents

In Hinduism, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as god of wisdom and remover of obstacles and is invoked before the beginning of any major undertaking. There are about three million Hindus in USA. 

 Objectionable GaneshaMens Shorts/Swim-Trunks at Wish were described as “stylish” and “breathable”.  One of the leading mobile commerce platforms in North America and Europe”; Wish, founded 2011 and valued at over $8 billion; claims lowest prices on earth. It claims to sell over three-million products per day; including fashion, shoes, electronics, kitchen gadgets, home decor, sports gear, etc.  Besides Wish, ContextLogic Inc. also owns other online marketplaces; including Geek, Mama, Home, and Cute. 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will the Quad contain china's influence in the Indian Ocean?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Miracles from ... - https://t.co/2IZPqQEuZW Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/lCMnXavbWZ
    h J R

    - July 30, 2020, 11:04 am

    In Hour of Need “Ekal Foundation” Stands By The Community - https://t.co/1cnT397Yj4 Get your news featured use… https://t.co/K0V2dJtqRD
    h J R

    - July 30, 2020, 11:02 am

    Schweppes removes Lord Ganesha Cocktail - https://t.co/BTOCoYUpA9 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/EwM5EaZ3lP
    h J R

    - July 30, 2020, 10:59 am

    Plea to withdraw Lord Ganesha shorts - https://t.co/ySfBlLbXUC Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Chicago… https://t.co/7P4nVjqPkS
    h J R

    - July 30, 2020, 10:56 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.