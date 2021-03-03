India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

PM calls for efforts in farming from ‘sowing to earning’

PM calls for efforts in farming from ‘sowing to earning’
March 03
10:50 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday gave a call to make concerted efforts in the farming sector in the country to find a comprehensive technological solution from “irrigation to sowing, till harvesting and earning”.

The Prime Minister also stressed on the need for more private sector contribution towards Research and Development in the agriculture sector, saying “increased private sector participation will boost the confidence of the farmer”.

“Now we have to give such options to farmers in which they are not limited to growing wheat and rice. We can try from organic food to salad-related vegetables. There are several crops,” Modi said during a webinar on effective implementation of Budget provisions regarding agriculture and farmers’ welfare through video conference.

Modi said it’s time “to make concerted efforts in the farming of the country, to find a comprehensive technological solution from irrigation to sowing, till harvesting and earning”.

The Prime Minister also stressed on the need to promote startups associated with the agriculture sector and connect the youth to involve the farm sector in achieving ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant) goal.

For the self-reliant India campaign, the Prime Minister said emphasis is being laid on creating clusters for fruits and vegetables processing in districts across the country.

Under the Prime Minister Micro Food Processing Enterprises Upgradation Scheme, millions of Micro Food Processing Units are being helped.

He stressed on the need for using modern technology to help the small farmers with cheap and effective options for hourly rental of tractors, straw machines or other farm machinery.

Modi stressed on the need for extending the facility of the Soil Health Card in the country, saying “increased awareness of the farmers about their soil’s health would improve the production of the crop”.

Emphasising the need to tap the market for SeaWeed and Beeswax, Modi said Seaweed Farming and Beeswax would generate an additional revenue stream for our fishermen and bee farmers.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will Indo-US relations improve under Biden?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition


Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – BLUE MOUNTAIN

BANG-Blue-Mountain

ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

Asiabet

We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

#China using COVID-19 pandemic to ... - https://t.co/tTl3tzzKPF Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #109thTaiwaneseRepublivDay #AungSanSuuKyi #ChineseLair #ForeignJournalists #HongKong #IndiaTaiwanTies #Myanmar #RegionalStability #TaiwanIsNotChina #World #XiJingPing
h J R

- March 3, 2021, 10:03 am

@ANI: Made in India COVID-19 vaccines land in Kigali, the capital city of Rwanda https://t.co/fdxI5GAZ8v
h J R

- March 3, 2021, 10:00 am

@ANI: Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind receives first dose of COVID19 vaccine at RR Hospital https://t.co/5dnJxBRQ9a
h J R

- March 3, 2021, 7:30 am

Asean says ready to assist ... - https://t.co/FNz0h0LhUQ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #109thTaiwaneseRepublivDay #AungSanSuuKyi #China #ChineseLair #HongKong #IndiaTaiwanTies #RegionalStability #TaiwanIsNotChina #TaiwanesePresidentTsaiIngwen #World #XiJingPing
h J R

- March 3, 2021, 7:27 am

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.