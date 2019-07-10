PM congratulates Dutee Chand on winning gold in World Universiade

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday congratulated Dutee Chand for becoming the first Indian woman track and field athlete to clinch a gold in the World Universiade.

“Exceptional achievement of an exceptional athlete! Congratulations @DuteeChand for winning a hard earned and well deserved gold …You make India proud,” he tweeted.

The 23-year-old won the 100m dash event at Napoli in Italy and clocked 11.32 seconds to win the gold as she led the race from start to finish. PTI

