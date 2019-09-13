Something went wrong with the connection!

PM expresses grief over boat capsize in Bhopal

September 13
16:24 2019
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday expressed grief over the death of 11 people in boat capsize in Bhopal, saying his thoughts are with the families of those who died.
Eleven people drowned after two boats carrying them capsized during Ganesh idol immersion at a lake in Bhopal in the early hours of Friday.

The incident took place in Khatlapura on the banks of the Lower Lake.

“The capsizing of a boat at Khatlapura Ghat in Bhopal is saddening. In this hour of grief, our thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted quoting Modi. PTI

 

