PM expresses grief over death of people in bus accident in Saudi Arabia NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed anguish over the death of 35 people in a bus accident in Saudi Arabia. Thirty-five people, including Asians and Arabs, were killed...

Piyush Goyal invites filmmakers to promote cinema on trains NEW DELHI: Minister of Railways and Commerce Piyush Goyal has lauded the novel idea of Indian Railways to invite filmmakers to promote their cinema projects on trains. The minister has also...

Satya Nadella took home $42.9mn last fiscal, gets 66% raise SAN FRANCISCO: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella earned $42.9 million in total compensation for the fiscal year 2019 — 66 per cent rise from the prior fiscal year, the company has...

Bengaluru to be remapped as satellite images show variations BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, the Bengaluru civic body has decided to remap the tech hub landscape after latest satellite images from the ISRO exposed chinks in its outdated property...

Bhutanese citizens arrested with Royal Bengal Tiger skin KOLKATA: Two Bhutanese citizens were arrested after a Royal Bengal tiger skin was seized from them in Belakoba forest range of Jalpaiguri district, forest department sources said. Acting on source...

Chandi Prasad Bhatt to get Indira Gandhi National Unity Award DEHRADUN: Noted environmentalist and Gandhian from Uttarakhand Chandi Prasad Bhatt has been selected for the Indira Gandhi National Unity Award this year. Bhatt, known for pioneering the Chipko Movement, will...

Hazare: Jaiswal’s double century helps Mumbai beat Jharkhand BENGALURU: Seventeen-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal struck a blazing 203 as Mumbai beat Jharkhand by 39 runs in their final Elite Group A match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Wednesday. The...

IMF urges largest economies to be prepared to engage in coordinated policy action WASHINGTON: The IMF on Wednesday urged the largest economies of the world, including India, to be prepared to engage in a coordinated policy action, a day after it downgraded the...

Malnutrition behind 69% deaths among children: UNICEF report NEW DELHI: Malnutrition caused 69 per cent of deaths of children below the age of five in India, according to a UNICEF report released on Wednesday. In its report — The...