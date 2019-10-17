Something went wrong with the connection!

PM expresses grief over death of people in bus accident in Saudi Arabia

October 17
10:41 2019
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed anguish over the death of 35 people in a bus accident in Saudi Arabia. Thirty-five people, including Asians and Arabs, were killed and four others injured after a bus crashed with another heavy vehicle in western Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. “Anguished by the news of a bus crash near Mecca in Saudi Arabia. Condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Praying for a quick recovery of the injured,” the prime minister tweeted. PTI

