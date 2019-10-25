Something went wrong with the connection!

PM issues directives for Maryam to be with Nawaz in hospital

October 25
10:42 2019
LAHORE: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has issued directives to allow PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz to stay with her ailing father, former premier Nawaz Sharif, in the same hospital in Lahore, said Punjab province Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar.

According to Geo News, Sarwar said on Thursday that Khan had sought a briefing on Maryam and Sharif’s health after which he issued directives to the Punjab government to fulfil legal requirements to shift her to the Services Hospital with the former Prime Minister.

Sources claimed that Khan also spoke to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and directed him to make arrangements for Maryam’s stay with her father.

Sharif, who had been shifted from the Kot Lakhpat Jail where he is serving seven-year imprisonment in Al-Azizia case to the NAB’s Lahore building following his arrest in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, hospitalised on Monday night after a decline in his platelet count.

Sharif received transfusions of mega units of platelets at the hospital the next day. The government officials, as well as his party leaders, had told the media that he was in a stable condition after he underwent the treatment.

However, his condition deteriorated on Wednesday evening after his platelets count again fell sharply to a life-threatening level of 7,000. On Thursday, the medical board treating the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo confirmed that he was suffering from acute immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP) and would recover in a week’s time. Maryam, meanwhile was also admitted in the Services Hospital late Wednesday night but was later shifted back to Kot Lakhpat Jail, where she’s serving jail term for a corruption case.

PML-N leaders slammed the government for shifting Maryam back to jail, alleging that her medical tests and treatment had not been completed. IANS

