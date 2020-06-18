India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

PM lauds Karnataka’s Covid fight, says CM

PM lauds Karnataka’s Covid fight, says CM
June 18
11:16 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Karnataka for its efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic and the gradual revival of the economy, said chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday.

“During the interaction through the video conferencing for the sixth time, the Prime Minister appreciated the state’s efforts in combating the Covid-19 spread and steps taken to unlock the economy with the gradual relaxation of the extended lockdown norms,” Yediyurappa said in a statement here.

Modi advised the state to minimise the lockdown norms and proceed towards unlocking the sectors that remained shut to prevent the virus spread.

“The Prime Minister expressed hope that the self-reliance package will boost economic activities across the sectors,” said Yediyurappa.

Briefing the Prime Minister on measures taken to reduce the pandemic impact, the chief minister said the timely adoption of the 5T policy of trace, track, test, treat and technology helped the state fight the virus.

Of the 7,734 positive cases registered across the state till Wednesday since March 10, the recovery rate has been above the national average of 51 per cent to touch 4,804, while active cases remained at 2,824, with only 102 deaths.

“We are ramping up the healthcare infrastructure to treat 2 lakh Covid infected patients from 1-lakh capacity. We have also set up 673 fever clinics across the state to test asymptomatic persons and contain the virus spread,” Yediyurappa told Modi during the hour-long interaction.

The state has also increased Covid labs to 72 with a capacity to conduct 15,000 tests a day.

“For every 10-lakh population, 7,500 tests are being conducted and results have shown that only 1.6 per cent of them (tests) were positive. The pandemic growth rate has been 3.6 per cent so far,” Yediyurappa told the prime minister.

Noting that Covid war rooms played a key role in surveillance and maintaining a robust database, the chief minister said the state government was making all private hospitals and nursing homes reserve a part of their facilities for treating Covid patients.

“Tele-ICU facility has been set up to connect doctors in Bengaluru with their counterparts treating Covid patients across the state,” added Yediyurappa.

Making a presentation on the various measures the state health department has taken to contain the virus, state medical education minister K. Sudhakar told Modi that extensive use of technology, training, preventive measures from panchayat to city and best practices helped the state fight the Covid war.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should democratic nations counter Chinaâ€™s irresponsible behavior on COVD-19?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    RT @ANI: It is clarified that there are no Indian troops missing in action: Indian Army Sources https://t.co/evYNYXOJMt
    h J R

    - June 18, 2020, 10:59 am

    RT @the_hindu: The #UnitedNations estimates that more than a million #Muslims have been detained in camps in the Xinjiang region https://t.â€¦
    h J R

    - June 18, 2020, 10:07 am

    Black lives don't matter in ... - https://t.co/QTJGo7IOTo Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/1nYZYyWq3z
    h J R

    - June 18, 2020, 6:00 am

    Some 860,000 immigrants may be illegally living in UK: Report - https://t.co/Syw4aaSCVn Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/ib4dFze3wF
    h J R

    - June 18, 2020, 5:57 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.