PM Modi visits Jaitley’s residence NEW DELHI: The good work done by Arun Jaitley for the country will remain immortal though he died too soon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday as he visited...

INX Media money laundering case: SC extends protection to Chidambaram by a day; ED to argue on Wed NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Tuesday extended till tomorrow protection from arrest granted to former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case. A bench of Justices...

Pak PM calls Saudi Prince for 2nd time; discusses Kashmir ISLAMABAD: For the 2nd time in a month, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan held a telephonic conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the Kashmir issue, according to...

Pak court summons counter-terror official on Hafiz Saeed’s petition LAHORE: A Pakistani court on Tuesday summoned an official of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police on a petition filed by Mumbai attack mastermind and JuD chief Hafiz...

China expresses ‘strong dissatisfaction’ with G7 on Hong Kong BEIJING: Beijing on Tuesday voiced “strong dissatisfaction” with a joint statement issued by the G7 leaders, who backed Hong Kong’s autonomy and called for calm after months of civil unrest....

World champion Sindhu returns to hero’s welcome, says feeling yet to sink in NEW DELHI: India’s first badminton world champion P V Sindhu was welcomed exuberantly on her return to the country but she said the feeling is yet to sink in given...

Situation peaceful in Kashmir valley, normal life continues to remain hit: Officials SRINAGAR: The situation was peaceful in Kashmir, but normal life remained affected across the valley for the 23rd consecutive day on Tuesday as markets and schools were shut, while public...

PM may inaugurate investors’ meet in Himachal in Nov, says CM SHIMLA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the Rising Himachal Global Investors’ Meet in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur informed the Assembly Tuesday. The prime minister...

National award huge responsibility, won’t take it for granted: Vicky MUMBAI: Actor Vicky Kaushal said winning the National Award is a “beautiful feeling”, one which is both humbling and a reminder for him to keep doing good work. Vicky shared...