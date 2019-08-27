Something went wrong with the connection!

PM may inaugurate investors’ meet in Himachal in Nov, says CM

August 27
16:38 2019
SHIMLA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the Rising Himachal Global Investors’ Meet in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur informed the Assembly Tuesday.
The prime minister most probably will inaugurate the two-day meet at Dharamshala on November 7, he added.

Thakur stated this while replying to allegations of “putting Himachal on sale” levelled by Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri during the Question Hour.
The state government is scheduled to hold the Meet in Dharamshala on November 7 and 8 to attract investment. PTI

