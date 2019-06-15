Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

PM Modi announces USD 200 mn line of credit for Kyrgyzstan as two sides sign 15 pacts

PM Modi announces USD 200 mn line of credit for Kyrgyzstan as two sides sign 15 pacts
June 15
10:39 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

BISHKEK: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced a USD 200 million line of credit for Kyrgyzstan after wide-ranging talks with Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov as the two sides upgraded their ties to the strategic partnership level and signed 15 agreements, including one to eliminate double taxation.
Prime Minister Modi and President Jeenbekov held one-on-one restricted meeting followed by a delegation-level talks during which the two sides discussed on stepping up their bilateral engagement to the next level and exploring new areas of cooperation.

Later at a joint press statement, Modi announced the USD 200 million line of credit for Kyrgyzstan and said the two sides have decided to upgrade their ties to the Strategic Partnership level.
Prime Minister Modi also said that the two sides have prepared a five-year road map to increase the bilateral trade.
He said that the two countries share views on several issues and they have signed 15 agreements, including on the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA).

They also signed the Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT), MoUs in the field of Health, security, defence and Information and Communication Technology.
Prime Minister Modi emphasised on the counter terror cooperation between the two sides and said terrorism cannot be justified in any manner.
“We are together in fight against terrorism, it is imperative to give out a message to the world that terrorism will not be tolerated at any cost,” he said.
Earlier, Prime Minister Modi was accorded a red carpet welcome at the Ala Archa Presidential Palace here.

“India & Kyrgyzstan are now strategic partners! In a major outcome of the visit, both countries have decided to add strategic dimension to our ties to boost our relationship in defence & security, trade & investment, health, education & development cooperation, among other areas,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted after the talks between the two leaders.
Modi arrived in the Kyrgyz capital on Thursday for the two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit. The SCO is a China-led 8-member economic and security bloc with India and Pakistan being admitted to the grouping in 2017. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

RT @ndtv: #BreakingNews | Supreme Court orders release of journalist Prashant Kanojia, who was arrested for allegedly defaming UP Chief Min…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 11, 2019, 7:13 am

FOG Holi in Bay area ! #FOGSV #BayArea #Holi2019 #Holi #NRIHoli Read More: https://t.co/iqF8sBbNNB https://t.co/mFWazpbEIh
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 1, 2019, 7:18 am

#BreakingNews -- Anytime now, PM @narendramodi to address the nation with an 'important message'. | #narendermodi
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 27, 2019, 6:29 am

Watch @frankislam in conversation with Capt Krishan Sharma about his journey. #SouthAsiaMonitor #WashingtonCalling… https://t.co/U1YSvlV0cI
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 26, 2019, 6:27 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.