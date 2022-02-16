India Post News Paper

PM Modi condoles demise of Bappi Lahiri, says his lively nature will be missed

February 16
10:58 2022
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed condolences over the demise of veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri and said that his lively nature will be missed by everyone.

“Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” PM Modi said in a tweet.
Bappi Lahiri passed away at the age of 69 in Mumbai’s CritiCare Hospital.

His doctor Deepak Namjoshi confirmed the news of his demise. According to the doctor, the ‘Disco Dancer’ hitmaker died last night due to multiple health issues.

“He was suffering from OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) and recurrent chest infection. He was hospitalized in CritiCare Hospital, Juhu for 29 days with this. He recovered well and was discharged home on February 15,” Dr Deepak Namjoshi said.

“However, after a day at home, his health again deteriorated and he was brought back to the hospital in a critical state and succumbed to his illness at about 11.45 pm. He suffered from a COVID infection last year. He had OSA for the last one year,” he added.

After hearing about Bappi Lahiri’s demise, several fans took to social media and paid tribute to the legendary singer.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also took to Twitter and expressed shock at the news. “Shocked to hear about the demise of rockstar #BappiLahiri ji. Can’t believe my next-door neighbour is no more.”

Bappi Lahiri was hospitalised in April last year as well after he had tested positive for coronavirus. (ANI)

