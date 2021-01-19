India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

PM Modi condoles demise of Dr V Shanta

PM Modi condoles demise of Dr V Shanta
January 19
10:55 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of Dr. V Shanta (93), senior oncologist and chairperson of the Adyar Cancer Institute, who passed away in the early hours on Tuesday morning.

The Prime Minister said Dr Shanta will be remembered for her outstanding efforts to ensure top-quality cancer care.
“Dr. V Shanta will be remembered for her outstanding efforts to ensure top-quality cancer care. The Cancer Institute at Adyar, Chennai is at the forefront of serving the poor and downtrodden. I recall my visit to the Institute in 2018. Saddened by Dr. V Shanta’s demise. Om Shanti,” Prime Minister tweeted.

The veteran oncologist was admitted to a private hospital in the city last night after she complained of chest pain.

Her body has been moved to the old Cancer Institute premises, which she helped build along with her mentor Dr. Krishnamoorthy.

The Padma Shri (1986) and Padma Bhushan (2006) awarded doctor was renowned for her efforts towards making quality and affordable cancer treatment accessible to all patients. She was also awarded the Padma Vibhushan and the Ramon Magsaysay awards.

Dr Shanta was the Chairman and Executive Chairman of the Cancer Institute (WIA) Chennai.

“Her entire medical life over 50 years has been dedicated to the mission of organising care of Cancer patients, the study of the disease, its prevention and control, the generation of specialists and scientists in different aspects of Oncologic Sciences,” the Adyar Cancer Institute said.

The senior oncologist played an important role along with Dr. Krishnamurthi in the development of the Cancer Institute from a cottage hospital of 12 beds to a major comprehensive Cancer Centre of national and international stature. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Do you think Trump will be impeached second time?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Garima Verma named digital director for ... - https://t.co/MfdJ99eoOS Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Cardiologist #Community #COVID19 #Diaspora #FIA #GarimaVerma #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
    h J R

    - January 19, 2021, 10:20 am

    How can you treat diabetes the ... - https://t.co/EKfeihAo6M Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #AyurvedicMedicine #AyurvedicMedicines #CoronaCasesIndia #CoronaPatients #CoronaVaccineNews #CoronaVaccineUpdates #CovaxiUpdates #Covaxin #DiabetesAyurveda
    h J R

    - January 19, 2021, 8:36 am

    #BCCI announces Rs 5 crore bonus as India ... - https://t.co/TcmIOu9aGh Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #sports #AustralianTeam #BorderGavaskarTrophyWin #CricketFans #INDT20 #IndT20Captain #INDVsAUS #IndiaCricketSeason #IndianTeam #Jaddu #JayShah #MayankAgarwal
    h J R

    - January 19, 2021, 8:30 am

    Team India's energy, passion was ... - https://t.co/bOcfPugTgC Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #sports #AustralianTeam #CricketFns #INDT20 #IndT20Captain #INDVsAUS #IndiaCricketSeason #IndianTeam #Jaddu #MayankAgarwal #Natarajan #RishabhPant #SpidermanSpiderman
    h J R

    - January 19, 2021, 8:27 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.