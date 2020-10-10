PM Modi congratulates Kuwait new Emir, crown prince

Experts suggest simple ways to overcome Covid fear, anxiety HYDERABAD: As the Covid-19 has led to rise in mental health issues, experts have suggested some simple ways to overcome fear and anxiety about the pandemic and thus avoid feeling...

On National Day, Taiwan sends strong message against Chinese aggression NEW DELHI/TAIPEI: In a strong message to Bejing, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on the National Day celebrations on Saturday said that Taiwan will play an active role in establishing new...

Democrats introduce bill for panel to evaluate President, Trump mocks move NEW YORK: US Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday announced a bill to set up a permanent commission to evaluate the President’s capacity to continue in office and recommend the leader’s...

India warns against Pakistan’s attempts to disrupt Non-Aligned Movement UNITED NATIONS: Calling out Pakistan’s attempts to disrupt the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), India has warned that it will slide to irrelevance and be shut out of global decision-making if attempts...

Zoom rolls out ‘SSO feature’ to make online classrooms safer WASHINGTON: Popular video meet and conferencing app, Zoom, released an external authentication feature Single Sign-On (SSO) that can benefit schools using Zoom for remote and hybrid classrooms. According to Mashable,...

US Deputy Secy of State Biegun to visit India, Bangladesh next week WASHINGTON: US Deputy Secretary of State, Stephen E. Biegun will be in India on a three-day visit next week that will focus on advancing the United States-India Comprehensive Global Strategic...

White House hosted COVID ‘super spreader’ event, says Dr Anthony Fauci WASHINGTON: White House coronavirus task force member Dr Anthony Fauci on Friday said that the White House had hosted a ‘super spreader’ event where people were crowded and not wearing...

Second presidential debate between Trump and Biden cancelled WASHINGTON: The Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) on Friday cancelled the second presidential debate between US President Donald Trump and his rival Joe Biden, due to disagreement over the virtual...

Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to ceasefire: Russian Foreign Minister MOSCOW: Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to a ceasefire from midnight on October 10, and plan to start “substantive” talks over Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday,...

Delhi Cabinet passes tree transplantation policy, approves smog tower NEW DELHI: Delhi Cabinet on Friday passed tree transplantation policy under which 80 per cent of trees uprooted for any construction or development project must be transplanted elsewhere and payment...

PM Modi congratulates Kuwait new Emir, crown prince NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for assuming charge as the Emir of the State of Kuwait and Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber...

Indian-origin Srikant Datar named Dean of Harvard Business School WASHINGTON: Srikant Datar, the Arthur Lowes Dickinson Professor of Business Administration and the senior associate Dean for University Affairs at Harvard Business School (HBS), will become the second consecutive dean...

Asia’s first ‘live’ liver donor successfully undergoes cardiac surgery in Hyderabad HYDERABAD: An elderly man Syed Ishaque who claims to be the first live liver donor in Asia, and who already had six stents in his heart, recently underwent successful high-risk...

IPL 13: Sharjah wicket was slow, anything around 170 would’ve been competitive, says Harshal SHARJAH: After registering a comprehensive 46-run win against Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals’ all-rounder Harshal Patel said that the Sharjah wicket was considerably slow and he along with Shimron Hetmyer decided...

Indian-American launches ‘Trump Hai to Safe Hai’ campaign WASHINGTON: Danny Gaekwad, a Republican Indian-American entrepreneur and an avid supporter of US President Donald Trump, has launched a campaign titled, “Trump Hai to Safe Hai”, which highlights the President’s...

Bangladesh-India ties beyond strategic partnership: New Indian envoy DHAKA: Vikram Doraiswami, the new Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, has said that the partnership between the two neighbouring countries was based on respect, adding that India deeply admires and...

China joins WHO-led COVAX for fair access to Covid-19 vaccines BEIJING: China said on Friday that it has joined the World Health Organization (WHO)-led COVAX international initiative which aims to ensure equitable global access to vaccines against the novel coronavirus....

Six men set temple priest on fire in Rajasthan, one arrested JAIPUR: In a shocking incident, a 50-year-old temple priest was set on fire with petrol by six people in Rajasthan’s Karauli, after he resisted an attempt by them to encroach...

‘US could have enough Covid-19 vaccine doses for every American by March’ WASHINGTON: The US could have enough coronavirus vaccine doses for every American by March 2021, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said. Azar made the remarks on Thursday while addressing...