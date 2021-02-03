PM Modi congratulates PM Rajapaksa on Sri Lanka’s 73rd Independence Day COLOMBO: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa on the occasion of the 73rd Anniversary of the Independence Day of Sri Lanka — which will be...

13th edition of Aero India international air show to begin today BENGALURU: The 13th edition of the Aero India international air show, organised by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will kickstart today at Air Force Station Yelahanka, Bengaluru. During...

Farmers’ protest: BKU to organise ‘khap panchayat’ in Mathura MATHURA: In view of the ongoing farmers’ protest against the Central agri laws, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) is organising “khap panchayat” in Mathura on Wednesday with BKU chief Naresh Tikait...

With 11,039 new cases, India’s COVID-19 tally reaches 1,07,77,284 NEW DELHI: With 11,039 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India’s tally has reached 1,07,77,284, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. India...

5 Biker Sunglasses from High Fashion to Street Style If Hollywood has taught us anything, it is that bikes and biker sunglasses are two unimpeachably cool things. Aviator style biker sunglasses look as timelessly rad on a motorbike today...

Oxford Languages Hindi Word of the Year for 2020 ‘Aatmanirbharta’ NEW DELHI: Oxford Languages on Tuesday announced ‘Aatmanirbharta’ as its Hindi Word of the Year for 2020. The word implies self-reliance, an expression or a thought that has resonated with...

US jobs to return to pre-pandemic level in 2024 WASHINGTON: The unemployment rate in the US is expected to gradually decline and the number of employed people will return to the pre-pandemic level in 2024, the Congressional Budget Office...

Many countries interested in indigenous fighter Tejas: Rajnath BENGALURU: Many foreign nations have shown interest in procuring indigenous fighter Tejas Light Combat Aircraft, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday while inaugurating the third production line for...

Nepal bans two Indian mountaineers for 10 years KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation in Nepal has imposed a 10-year ban on two Indian mountaineers, restricting them from climbing any peak in Nepal after they...

US reports over 470 cases of coronavirus variants WASHINGTON: More than 470 cases of the new coronavirus variants have been confirmed in at least 32 US states, according to the latest data by Centers for Disease Control and...

NIA to probe Israel embassy blast case: Home Ministry NEW DELHI: Four days after a crude bomb went off near the Embassy of Israel on the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road in the national capital, sending security establishments into...

66% of middle-income group expected more from Budget NEW DELHI: The middle-income group expected more from this years Union Budget 2021 with 66 per cent expressing this opinion, as per the IANS C Voter Budget Snap Poll 2021....

Myanmar military frees regional, state CMs after coup NAY PYI TAW: A day after seizing control of the country, the military in Myanmar on Tuesday released a majority of the detained regional and state Chief Ministers, but there...

Why the Popularity of Andar Bahar Is on The Rise? Gambling for centuries has been a major recreational activity around the world, and India is no exception. Since time immemorial, classic casino games like Poker, Teen Patti, and Rummy have...

UNSC to discuss Myanmar coup UNITED NATIONS: UN Security Council (UNSC) members will be briefed on Tuesday on the situation in Myanmar where the military has staged a coup after detaining top government officials, including...

Indiaâ€™s Most Bet Sports The rapid growth of sports betting sites in emerging markets has been occurring in different regions throughout the world, particularly as opportunities for viewing many of the biggest sporting events...

PM Oli calls Constitutional Council meeting amid ongoing political crisis in Nepal KATHMANDU: Amid the ongoing political crisis in Nepal, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli called a meeting of the Constitutional Council on Wednesday at 11 am. The meeting comes after students...

India reports 8,635 new COVID-19 cases, 94 deaths NEW DELHI: With 8,635 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India’s tally has reached 1,07,66,245, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday....

Traffic diverted in many parts of Delhi due to farmers’ protest NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police diverted vehicular traffic at Akshardham and Nizammudin Khatta towards Anand Vihar, Chilla, Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) flyway, Apsara, Bhopra, and Loni borders on Tuesday due to...