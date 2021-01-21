India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

PM Modi congratulates US President Joe Biden, says two countries united in addressing common challenges

PM Modi congratulates US President Joe Biden, says two countries united in addressing common challenges
January 21
11:04 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Joe Biden for being sworn in as the new President of United States and said the two countries are united and resilient in addressing common challenges and advancing global peace and security.

The Prime Minister said in tweets that he looked forward to working with Biden to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.
“My warmest congratulations to @JoeBiden on his assumption of office as President of the United States of America. I look forward to working with him to strengthen India-US strategic partnership,” he said.

“My best wishes for a successful term in leading USA as we stand united and resilient in addressing common challenges and advancing global peace and security,” he added.

The Prime Minister said the India-US partnership is based on shared values and he will work with Biden to take it to greater heights. “We have a substantial and multifaceted bilateral agenda, growing economic engagement and vibrant people to people linkages. Committed to working with President @JoeBiden to take the India-US partnership to even greater heights,” he said.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu also congratulated Biden and Kamala Harris for being sworn in as President and Vice President of the United States.

“Congratulations and best wishes to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris on being sworn in as the President and Vice President of USA. India-US ties are based on many shared values and I am sure that the partnership between the two nations will get further cemented in the coming years,” he said in a tweet.

Biden and Harris were sworn as the 46th President and 49th Vice President of the United States on Wednesday. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Do you think Trump will be impeached second time?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Check These 7 Things While ... - https://t.co/uFLcHpS8eC Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AttendanceManagementSytem #AttendanceSystem #CamAttendance #DigitallyConnectedWorkEnvironment #EmployeeAttendanceApp #EmployeeAttendanceRegister #EmployeeAttendanceSheet
    h J R

    - January 21, 2021, 5:53 am

    Lady Gaga delivers ... - https://t.co/0kGmMfAWpN Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AmericanNationalAnthem #AnthonyFauci #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Covid19Crisis #Democrats #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry #InaugrationDay #JoeBidensInaugurationCeremony
    h J R

    - January 21, 2021, 5:46 am

    #CDS Gen Bipin Rawat to fly in a ... - https://t.co/1zNTbuE1XT Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AeroIndia2021 #BipinRawat #Defence #DRDO #FrenchRafaleFighters #India #IndiaCapabilities #IndianAirForce #IndianArmy #IndianNavy #IndoFrenchWargamesDesertKnight21
    h J R

    - January 21, 2021, 5:43 am

    #Sensex breaches 50K mark, ... - https://t.co/MESCxXKE4z Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #EconomicDisaster #EconomicGrowth #EconomicUpdates #EconomyNews #FinancialYear #IndianEquity #IndianEconomy #IndianEconomyToday #IndianEconomyUpdate #IndianGovtJobs #JobsLoss
    h J R

    - January 21, 2021, 5:36 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.