Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

PM Modi delivers speech at UN on Gandhi’s relevance in contemporary world

PM Modi delivers speech at UN on Gandhi’s relevance in contemporary world
September 25
11:11 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his thoughts on Mahatma Gandhi at a programme hosted by India at the United Nations (UN) here Wednesday. World leaders, including Modi, also inaugurated the Gandhi Solar Park at the UN headquarters here and released a commemorative stamp issued by the UN on the occasion of Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said speaking on “Relevance of Mahatma Gandhi in the Contemporary World”, Modi said the platform was a living example that Gandhi was from India but did not belong only to India.

“Even those who had never met Gandhiji were deeply influenced by his life. Whether it was Martin Luthar King Jr or Nelson Mandela, the foundation of their beliefs was Gandhiji, his vision,” he said.

The prime minister said today the meaning of democracy had come to be confined to it that people would elect a government of their choice and the government would act as per the expectations of the people.

“But Gandhiji had stressed on the real strength of democracy. He taught people to be self-sufficient and not to depend on governments,” he added. Gandhi had pledged to build a society that was not dependent on the government, the prime minister said, adding, “Everyone knows that he had brought change, but it would also be right to say that he had awakened the inner strength of people so they could bring the change themselves.”

Gandhi would have gone ahead with the fundamentals of independence and self-reliance even if the responsibility of the country’s freedom struggle was not on him, he asserted. “In the last five years, we have given primacy to people’s participation. Whether it’s the Swachh Bharat Mission or Digital India, people are now leading these campaigns themselves,” Modi said.

Gandhi never wanted to create influence through his life but his life itself became the reason for inspiration, he said, adding, “Today we are living in an era of ‘How to Impress’, but Gandhiji’s vision was ‘How to Inspire’.”

“Whether it’s climate change or terrorism, corruption or selfishness in public life, Gandhiji’s ideals are the guiding light for us when it comes to protecting humanity. I believe that the path shown by Gandhiji will lead to a better world.

“I believe that as long as Gandhiji’s philosophy remains embedded in humanity, he will remain relevant and continue to inspire us,” the prime minister said.

UN Secretary General Ant nio Guterres and a number of heads of state, including Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong, Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Michael Holness and Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern, were present on the occasion. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Can FM’s booster shots revive the Indian Economy?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Happy teachers day to all the teachers who somehow, somewhere not only invested their time into us but also taught… https://t.co/Ni7FTFD6O9
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- September 5, 2019, 7:06 am

Our deepest sympathy to Shri Jagannath Mishra's family. In this time of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with th… https://t.co/ygCPRNu1Ps
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 19, 2019, 6:12 am

Not all parts of Article 370 to be valid in Jammu & Kashmir: Home Minister Amit Shah. @AmitShah @narendramodihttps://t.co/zkrf5wfpHm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 5, 2019, 5:50 am

New York’s India Day Parade to honour valour, the sacrifice of Armed Forces Read: https://t.co/PZwBYlrPDWhttps://t.co/YNNjkxtG5s
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:31 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.