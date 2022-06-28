PM Modi departs for UAE after attending G7 summit in Germany

SCHLOSS: After attending the G7 summit held in Schloss Elmau, Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said, “Interacted with several world leaders and participated in a memorable community program in Munich. We were able to discuss many issues aimed at furthering global well-being and prosperity.”

PM Modi will pay his condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former UAE President and Abu Dhabi Ruler.

He will also congratulate Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as the new President of UAE. This will be PM Modi’s first meeting with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan since his election as the new President of the UAE and the Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

In a first working session on Sunday, the heads of state and government of the G7 discussed global economic issues.

On the second day of the summit in Elmau, the main focus of the G7 heads of state and government remained continued support for Ukraine as the leaders of the G7 nations, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, held discussions on the impact of Russia’s war on food and energy supplies including the global economy.

Expressing his gratitude towards Chancellor Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz, and the government further, Prime Minister Modi hailed India-Germany ties.

“I thank the people of Germany, Chancellor Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz, and the German Government for their hospitality during the entire visit. I am confident India-Germany friendship will scale newer heights in the times to come,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

India is among a select group of countries with which Germany has such a unique biennial dialogue mechanism for the government of both countries to coordinate across a spectrum of bilateral matters.

Germany is India’s largest trading partner in Europe. The two countries had a bilateral trade worth USD 24.84 billion in 2021-22. Germany is also one of the largest Foreign Direct Investment sources for India with total a total FDI of over USD 13 billion between April 2000-March 2022. Over 1,700 German companies operate in India and more than 213 Indian companies operate in Germany.

PM Modi arrived in Munich on Sunday to attend the G7 summit. Upon his arrival, PM Modi was welcomed by a Bavarian band on his arrival in Munich. The G7 Summit invitation is in keeping with the tradition of strong and close partnership and high-level political contacts between India and Germany.

The Prime Minister also interacted with the Indian community in Germany on Sunday at the Audi Dome, Munich. Thousands of members of the vibrant Indian community in Germany participated in the event.

He highlighted India’s growth story and mentioned various initiatives undertaken by the government to further achieve the country’s development agenda while he lauded the contribution of the diaspora in promoting India’s success story and acting as brand ambassadors for India’s success. (ANI)

