Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

PM Modi did in 5 yrs what Congress couldn’t do in 55: Ram Madhav

PM Modi did in 5 yrs what Congress couldn’t do in 55: Ram Madhav
April 19
10:40 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party general secretary Ram Madhav Thursday said what Prime Minister Narendra Modi did in five years, the Congress could not do in 55 years.
He was addressing first-time voters at a function organised in Delhi University’s Daulat Ram College.
“There are more than 12 million young voters in the country which can make any government,” Madhav said.

He said the youths have the power to build a new India with their votes.
The youth of India is “superior” to the youth of any country in the world, Madhav said.

“The new voters of the country have got the world’s best leadership in the form of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Youths are credited with making Swachh Bharat Mission successful in every corner of the country,” he said.

For the first time in the country, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, there is a government which has done work in five years which Congress had not done in 55 years, he claimed.
“There is no single charge of corruption on the present government. Our country has joined the world’s five largest economies.

The army is answering the enemies in the language of the enemy on the border. Modi ji has developed everything in the country on the basis Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas,” he added.
Delhi votes in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha polls on May 12. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – HOTSTAR

Cricket With Hotstar

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Robson Homes

Robson Homes Builders - Silicon Valley

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

FOG Holi in Bay area ! #FOGSV #BayArea #Holi2019 #Holi #NRIHoli Read More: https://t.co/iqF8sBbNNB https://t.co/mFWazpbEIh
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 1, 2019, 7:18 am

#BreakingNews -- Anytime now, PM @narendramodi to address the nation with an 'important message'. | #narendermodi
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 27, 2019, 6:29 am

Watch @frankislam in conversation with Capt Krishan Sharma about his journey. #SouthAsiaMonitor #WashingtonCalling… https://t.co/U1YSvlV0cI
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 26, 2019, 6:27 am

On the anniversary of their martyrdom day, we salute the sacrifice by our Indian national heroes Shaheed-E-Azam Bha… https://t.co/I7S8ed6SU7
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 23, 2019, 7:02 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.