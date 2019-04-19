PM Modi did in 5 yrs what Congress couldn’t do in 55: Ram Madhav

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party general secretary Ram Madhav Thursday said what Prime Minister Narendra Modi did in five years, the Congress could not do in 55 years.

He was addressing first-time voters at a function organised in Delhi University’s Daulat Ram College.

“There are more than 12 million young voters in the country which can make any government,” Madhav said.

He said the youths have the power to build a new India with their votes.

The youth of India is “superior” to the youth of any country in the world, Madhav said.

“The new voters of the country have got the world’s best leadership in the form of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Youths are credited with making Swachh Bharat Mission successful in every corner of the country,” he said.

For the first time in the country, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, there is a government which has done work in five years which Congress had not done in 55 years, he claimed.

“There is no single charge of corruption on the present government. Our country has joined the world’s five largest economies.

The army is answering the enemies in the language of the enemy on the border. Modi ji has developed everything in the country on the basis Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas,” he added.

Delhi votes in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha polls on May 12. PTI

Comments

comments