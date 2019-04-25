PM Modi did ‘injustice’ with people in last 5 years: Rahul

JALORE: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of doing “injustice” to the people of the country in the last five years, saying the ‘acche din ayenge’ slogan has now been replaced by ‘chowkidar chor hai’.

Gandhi was addressing an election rally at Jalore in Marwar region of Rajasthan.

He said there will be only one ‘Hindustan’ where justice will be done when the Congress is voted to power.

“If rich people are not jailed for not paying off loans then farmers too will not be jailed. If lakhs and crores are given to them then the same will be given to farmers, labourers, tribals, Dalits and small traders. There will be no injustice in Hindustan. The country will not be divided in two Hindustans. There will be one Hindustan where justice will be done,” the Congress president said.

“PM Narendra Modi did injustice with people of the country in the last five years. Demonetisation and GST were ways to rob poor, labourers, small traders of their money, NYAY scheme will benefit them,” he said.

He said the Congress government will listen to people’s ‘mann ki baat’ and run according to them.

“Five years ago, there was a slogan ‘acche din ayenge’. Now people say ‘chowkidar chor hai’ everywhere in the country,” he said while addressing the rally here.

Gandhi said the Congress had done brainstorming with eminent economists for minimum income guarantee ‘Nyay’ scheme to deposit Rs 72,000 annually in individual bank accounts of 25 crore poor.

“I want to thank Modi Ji for opening bank account. I am going to deposit money of NYAY scheme in the same accounts. The money will be deposited directly in bank accounts of women of the families,” he said.

Gandhi stressed that the money deposited through the NYAY scheme will move the wheels of the economy and create job opportunities for youths.

He said the Congress government, if voted to power, will fill 22 lakh government jobs in one year, separate budget for farmers, 33 per cent reservation for women in state assemblies, Parliament and in government jobs.

He alleged that the prime minister is “protecting 15 rich people”, including Mehul Choksi, Anil Ambani, Lalit Modi and Nirav Modi, who took bank loans worth several crore and did not pay back.

Modi waived off loans of Rs 5.55 lakh crore of these people, Gandhi alleged. PTI

