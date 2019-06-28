Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

PM Modi discusses counter-terror, climate change with Putin, Xi

PM Modi discusses counter-terror, climate change with Putin, Xi
June 28
16:12 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

OSAKA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping here and discussed key issues including counter-terrorism and climate change.

Modi, who is in Osaka, Japan for the G20 Summit, hosted the two leaders for an informal RIC (Russia-India-China) meeting here.

The three countries, in a joint communique of the 16th Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Russia, India and China, strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

In his opening remarks here, Prime Minister Modi said that the trilateral meeting in Osaka is a useful medium of discussion and coordination on major global issues.

After a long time, the three leaders met in Argentina at the summit level last year.

“As the world’s leading economies, the exchange of views between us, on the economic, political and security situation of the world, is important. Our trilateral meeting today is a useful medium of discussion and coordination on major global issues.

“During the meeting of our foreign ministers in China in February, views were discussed on many issues. These include cooperation on issues of counter-terrorism, international hot-spot, reformed multilateralism, climate change under RIC,” Modi said.

“Together addressing global challenges. PM @narendramodi hosted Russian President Putin & Chinese President Xi for an informal ‘RIC’ meeting in Osaka. Discussed counter-terrorism, international hot-spot issues, reformed multilateralism & climate change,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

In February, China and Russia agreed for a closer policy coordination to eradicate the “breeding grounds of terrorism”, in a significant gain for India in its push to isolate Pakistan internationally on the issue of terrorism post-Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed by a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo meets EAM, @DrSJaishankar in New Delhi. #indoAmericans #America #jaishankar #MEA… https://t.co/Ci4zoggjAn
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 26, 2019, 7:12 am

RT @FremontPD: At-Risk Missing Person Patricia Hodge, 76 years old. Last seen at 5:30 pm in area of Mildred and Blacow. https://t.co/3CMI9
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 26, 2019, 6:41 am

Exclusive Opportunity for budding writers to establish themselves as authors! https://t.co/k0vVHxsmgZ is accepting… https://t.co/umFU0DxbPJ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 17, 2019, 6:11 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.