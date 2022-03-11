India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

PM Modi explains reason for India’s neutrality in Russia-Ukraine war

PM Modi explains reason for India’s neutrality in Russia-Ukraine war
March 11
08:58 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NE DELHI: Appealing for peace and constant dialogue between Russia and Ukraine to resolve the ongoing war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday explained the reason for India taking a neutral stand in the conflict.

“India has a connection with countries involved in the war – economically, security-wise, education-wise and politically as well. India’s several needs are connected to these countries,” said PM Modi while giving a victory speech to his party workers in Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi.
BJP is poised to return to power with a comfortable majority for an unprecedented second term in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand.

While explaining India’s neutrality in the Russia-Ukraine war, PM Modi said that India has links with both nations and appeals for peace and constant dialogue. “The ongoing war is affecting every country across the world. India is on side of peace and hopes that all problems are resolved with deliberations,” said the PM.

Earlier, India and 34 other countries abstained from a UN General Assembly resolution that censured Russia over its military actions against Ukraine. India had also abstained from the UN Security Council procedural vote to call for a General Assembly session on the Ukraine crisis. India along with China and UAE had last week abstained from a US-sponsored resolution against Russia’s military actions in Ukraine. Moscow used its veto against the resolution.

He also slammed the opposition for trying to regionalize Operation Ganga to evacuate stranded Indian citizens from Ukraine.

“These people also tried to regionalize Operation Ganga. These people have given a different colour of regionalism and communalism to every scheme – it is a major worry for India’s future,” said PM Modi.

The Ministry of External Affairs had deployed more than 50 of its Russian speaking officials to execute Operation Ganga in Ukraine. A special team led by a joint secretary to take on-ground decisions vis-a-vis evacuation inside war-torn Ukraine also flew from New Delhi.

Nearly 22,000 Indians, mainly students, have already been evacuated including from the most active dangerous zones like Kharkiv and Sumy in Ukraine.

When the war broke out, idea was to strengthen the embassy in Kyiv. The first additional MEA team reached Ukraine on February 22. After that, it was a real challenge to flow in personnel, said an official familiar with the developments.

MEA described Operation Ganga as a rare evacuation from the active conflict zone. A 24/7 war room with almost 100 staff members was also activated. “It is unfortunate that even when thousands of Indian students, Indian citizens were stranded in Ukraine, there was talk of breaking the morale of the country,” said the Prime Minister.

He also lauded the efforts of India’s vaccination drive and hit out at those who questioned the COVID-19 vaccination programme.

“Today I want to share some of my concerns. Common people are involved in the development of the country but some people are lowering the level of politics. The world praised our vaccination program but some questioned our COVID-19 vaccines,” said PM Modi. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
Air IndiaBJPBJP govtIndia's Stand on Russia Ukraine WarIndiaFightsCoronaIndian Community in UkraineIndian nationalsNarendraModiOperation GangapoliticalRussian President Vladimir PutinRussiaUkraineConflictUkraine Evacuation Process
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – March 11th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – SHANFOODS

Shan Foods

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.