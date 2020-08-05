India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

PM Modi expresses shock over explosions in Beirut

PM Modi expresses shock over explosions in Beirut
August 05
10:23 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed shock over massive explosions in Lebanon’s capital city Beirut that killed at least 50 people, and prayed for the bereaved families and the injured.

Office of the Prime Minister tweeted, “Shocked and saddened by the large explosion in Beirut city leading to loss of life and property. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and the injured.”

Over 50 people have been killed and around 2,500 wounded in two huge explosions that rocked Lebanese capital Beirut, Health Minister Hamad Hassan said. The blasts took place on Tuesday evening (around 6.10 p.m. — local time), shaking buildings all over the city while also causing severe damages and casualties, Xinhua news agency reported.

Hassan was quoted by al-Jadeed TV as saying that more than 50 people were killed and 2,500 others were injured in the blasts. The number of casualties was expected to rise.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will it be right decision for India to join QUAD naval exercises?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    RT @indiatvnews: 'Bharat Ki Aastha Mey Ram Hai': PM Modi hails Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan as Golden Moment in History | 10 Points | via @Indiaâ€¦
    h J R

    - August 5, 2020, 8:59 am

    Centre agrees to CBI inquiry into ... - https://t.co/iVnWFCriWs Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Actorsâ€¦ https://t.co/0GNeSYR6V6
    h J R

    - August 5, 2020, 8:12 am

    Credit for Ram Temple goes to PM ... - https://t.co/z6O2G3aQ0G Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Ayodhyaâ€¦ https://t.co/1zoMugYkuB
    h J R

    - August 5, 2020, 8:09 am

    RT @ANI: #WATCH: Priest at #RamTemple 'Bhoomi Pujan' says, "Nine bricks are kept here... these were sent by devotees of Lord Ram from arounâ€¦
    h J R

    - August 5, 2020, 7:08 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.