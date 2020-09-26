‘WH staffers discussed Trump refusing to leave office’ WASHINGTON: A former aide to US Vice President Mike Pence has claimed that White House staffers have discussed a possible scenario where President Donald Trump loses the November 3 election...

Imran wants UN peacekeeping force sent to Kashmir UNITED NATIONS: During his speech in the high-level session of the United Nations General Assembly that was met by an Indian walkout, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday requested...

‘World is in crisis, system is broken’: Trudeau at UNGA NEW YORK: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday (local time) issued a stark warning to the global leaders saying the “world is in crisis and the system is broken”...

Japanese PM ready to meet Kim Jong Un without conditions NEW YORK: Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday said that he is ready to meet with Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK),...

PM Modi extends birthday wishes to Dr. Manmohan Singh NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended birthday greetings to former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, as he turned 88 today. “Birthday greetings to Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji....

Opposition is responsible for chaos in Rajya Sabha over farm bills but is blaming govt: Javadekar NEW DELHI: The Opposition is responsible for the chaos in the Rajya Sabha over the farm bills but is blaming the government, said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday. He...

Historic reform in Medical Education: National Medical Commission (NMC) constituted, MCI stands abolished NEW DELHI: With coming into effect of the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act from Friday, the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 stands repealed and the Board of Governors appointed in...

Why Asian Americans should care about the early Census deadline Kathay Feng I live in San Gabriel, CA, where more than half the people were born outside of the US. My neighbors include families who immigrated from Taiwan, Vietnam, Cambodia,...

UNGA75: India exercises its Right to Reply for third time in response to Pakistan NEW YORK: Hours after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan raised the Kashmir issue in the 75th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday, India promptly responded to Khan’s comments and...

With spike of 85,362 new cases, India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 59-lakh mark NEW DELHI: India’s COVID-19 case tally crossed 59-lakh mark with a spike of 85,362 new cases, said Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. As many as 1,089 deaths...

Rohtang highway tunnel to prove blessing for T-90 tanks too MANALI: One of the world’s most challenging and a marvel of engineering motorways — the Rohtang Pass highway tunnel — in the Himalayas is strategic as it will bring the...

Norwegian university supplying advanced Covid test kits to India NEW DELHI: A highly sensitive COVID-19 test kits, developed by researchers from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU), relies on magnetic nanoparticles to extract viral RNA, have been...

‘Left unchecked, Pak will grow into a threat to international peace’ NEW DELHI: India slammed Pakistan at the UNHRC in Geneva, terming it “a failed state” with no regard for values and culture of democracy. India in its right to reply...

Delhi riots: Involvement of ISI, Khalistan supporters surfaces in charge sheet NEW DELHI: Names of three supporters of Khalistan movement, a Sikh separatist movement, and Pakistan intelligence agency ISI have cropped up in a disclosure statement of an accused in the...

Traffic flow disrupted as farmers reach Delhi’s Chilla border NEW DELHI: Normal traffic was thrown out of gear at the Chilla border in east Delhi on Friday as a group of farmers reached there on their tractor-trolleys in a...

The Effects of the Coronavirus Pandemic on Student Learning Anika Khurana The Coronavirus pandemic, or COVID-19, has revolutionized the educational system and its delivery to students across the world. The airborne disease transmits deadly droplets through close contact between...

LPU ranked among Top-Six Universities of India Jaswant Singh Gandam / Raman Nehra India Post News Service PHAGWARA: Lovely Professional University (LPU) has been ranked at 6th position among top 50 private universities of the country, a...

Farmers burnt an effigy of PM Narendra Modi and set ablaze copies of three agri-ordinances Jaswant Singh Gandam / Raman Nehra India Post News Service PHAGWARA: On the warpath against anti-farmers three agri-ordinances, activists of various farmersâ€™ bodies burnt effigy of PM Narendra Modi and...

Top 6 Remote Desktop Apps For Android Faced with the new realities of working from home, chaotic virtual online classes of kids and lack of physical contact with friends, family and even business partners, it is significant...