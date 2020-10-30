PM Modi extends wishes on Milad-un-Nabi NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended greetings on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad. “Best wishes on Milad-un-Nabi. Hope this day furthers compassion and...

Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh extend wishes on occasion of Milad-un-Nabi NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended wishes on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad. “Greetings on Milad-un-Nabi. May this festival...

2nd Indian-origin candidate running for US VP NEW YORK: There are two Indian-origin candidates running for the US Vice President in the November 3 election — Democrat Kamala Harris and Sunil Freeman, who is on the ticket...

European nations reimpose lockdowns amid 2nd Covid-19 wave PARIS: A massive ongoing second wave of the coronavirus pandemic across Europe has prompted many countries to tighten their preventive measures, including reimposing lockdowns, to stem the spread of the...

Covid-19 vaccine not likely to be available by next yr: Fauci WASHINGTON: Anthony Fauci, America’s top infectious disease expert, has said that it was not likely for a Covid-19 vaccine to be available in the US until next year, the media...

US Space Force’s 2nd highest official tests Covid-19 positive WASHINGTON: The US Air Force has confirmed that General David D. Thompson, the second highest official in the US Space Force, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. “General David D....

Pak’s religious council recommends opening of Saidpur village Hindu temple ISLAMABAD: The issue of constructing a Hindu temple in the heart Islamabad, an issue that was opposed by many religious groups, is now under consideration and review of the Council...

Navaratri Navami and Purushottam Puja at Grayslake Temple Geetha Patil CHICAGO: Lord Purushottam and Devi Navaratri Pujam was organized on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Hindu Mandir of Lake County, Grayslake, a Chicago suburb with grand sponsors,...

Owsley Stanley Foundation to release rare performance by Ali Akbar Khan from 1970 Madhu Patel OCCIDENTAL: The Owsley Stanley Foundation, in partnership with the Ali Akbar College of Music in San Rafael, CA announced the sixth release from Owsleyâ€™s storied archive of live...

Car rally for Robert Lancia In Rhode Island Geetha Patil RHODE ISLAND: The Indian American Community organized a car rally on Saturday, October 24, 2020 as a part of election campaign for Robert (Bob) B. Lancia who is...

Dr. Mukul Chandra Dies from Corona Complications India Post News Service â€œWe are deeply saddened and disheartened at the passing away of Dr. Mukul Chandra, a cardiologist, who died on Sunday, October 18 2020, as a sequel...

Navaratri Celebrations & Toast for Rajaâ€™s services. India Post News Service CHICAGO: A fundraising brunch on Saturday 24 October hosted by MAFS Chief Santosh Kumar toasted the successful four years of Raja Krishnamoorthi as 8th Districtâ€™s Congressman....

Bhoomi Pooja of new Sai temple in Rolling Meadows, Suresh Bodiwala CHICAGO: Dwarkamai Inc. a no profit organization is dedicated to organizing events and conducting activities directed towards personal spiritual development of the community based on Shirdi Sai following...

Transparency: Pardarshita, The Untold Series Of IAC & AAP Ramesh Soparawala CHICAGO: Transparency: Pardarshita that chronicles the chase of a common man from offshore to India is now available exclusively at MX Player for free viewing. Transparency: Pardarshita Transparency: Pardarshita...

As U.S. breaks new ground in voting, patience is key Election-watcher cautions against over-eager reporting Mark Hedin, Ethnic Media Services With the 2020 presidential election now just days away, Stanford Law Professor Nathaniel Persily shared some thoughts with dozens of...

Community Health Workers Play Key Role in COVID-19 Response Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service The coronavirus pandemic presents a challenge unlike anything weâ€™ve faced in this country for generations. But to be clear, COVID-19 didnâ€™t create the problems...