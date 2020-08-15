India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

PM Modi gives call for Aatmanirbhar Bharat from Red Fort

PM Modi gives call for Aatmanirbhar Bharat from Red Fort
August 15
10:54 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of 74th Independence Day on Saturday gave a clarion call for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, saying it is need of the hour and that India will realize this dream.

The Prime Minister said now the time is to eliminate silos in the era of infrastructure and emphasized on “vocal for local campaign”. “It is need of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. I am confident that India will accomplish this dream. I am confident of the abilities, confidence and potential of my fellow Indians. Once we decide to do something, we do not rest till we achieve that goal,” the Prime Minister said while addressing the nation from Red Fort.

Stressing on the “vocal for local” campaign, Prime Minister said, “After all, for how long the raw material from our country will be used by others to deliver us the finished products”.

The Prime Minister said, “To fulfil the Atmanirbhar Bharat dream, we need an integrated infrastructure.” For this, we have prepared a huge plan to connect the entire country through a multi-modal connectivity infrastructure, he added.

Talking about inclusive development, he said we need balanced development where everyone gets the benefits. Modi also said India has always believed that the entire world is one family and that while we focus on economic growth and development, humanity must retain a central role in this process and our journey.

Talking about the people who have recovered from Corona, PM said, “Over 1,500 “coronavirus winners” who recovered from the disease, are present at the function as a symbol of the citizens’ determination to fight the pandemic and emerge winners.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should India develop Andaman & Nicobar Islands?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    PM Modi's I-Day message to ... - https://t.co/7zXEa6uFNK Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/FRfUUp3TVk
    h J R

    - August 15, 2020, 7:51 am

    Indian Consulate in #Dubai to livestream ... - https://t.co/3LpFXKkzr7 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/Wk8Y8sBmcY
    h J R

    - August 15, 2020, 7:47 am

    India to launch 10-year project to conserve Gangetic #Dolphins - https://t.co/7liQtFwpBa Get your news featured usâ€¦ https://t.co/2xcjE0gh1G
    h J R

    - August 15, 2020, 7:44 am

    EU reaches 1st deal to ... - https://t.co/4GcSy1LZ8P Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BuyCoronaVaccineâ€¦ https://t.co/uZyZhluXXO
    h J R

    - August 15, 2020, 7:42 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.