India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

PM Modi greets people of Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram on statehood days

PM Modi greets people of Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram on statehood days
February 20
11:27 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to the people of Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh on their Statehood Day and heaped praise on their culture and traditions.

“Best wishes to my sisters and brothers of Mizoram on their Statehood Day. The entire nation is proud of the great Mizo culture. The people of Mizoram are known for their kindness and commitment to living in harmony with nature. Praying for the state’s continuous growth,” he said.
In another tweet, PM Modi praised the people of Arunachal Pradesh for their commitment to the country’s development.

“Greetings to the wonderful people of Arunachal Pradesh on the special occasion of their Statehood Day. The people of this state are known for their culture, courage, and a strong commitment to India’s development. May Arunachal Pradesh keeps scaling new heights of progress,” he said.

Arunachal Pradesh became a full-fledged state on February 20, 1987. Similarly, Mizoram became the 23rd state of India on February 20, 1987, with the Fifty-Third Amendment of the Indian Constitution, 1986. (ANI)

 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Indo-US relations improve under Biden?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – BLUE MOUNTAIN

    BANG-Blue-Mountain

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

    Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

    Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Joe Biden pledges $2B for COVAX - https://t.co/NYFCBJOvRL Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #2BillionForCOVAX #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry #JoeBiden
    h J R

    - February 20, 2021, 7:28 am

    Biden's Indian-American cabinet nominee ... - https://t.co/XA3yrherXn Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #BidensIndianAmericanCabinetNominee #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
    h J R

    - February 20, 2021, 7:27 am

    Imran Khan's Sri Lanka visit aims at gaining brownie ... - https://t.co/HUS829O4ei Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CPEC #Article370 #BenazirBhutto #BilawalBhutto #GilgitBltistan #ImranKhan #ImranKhanGovt #ImranKhanPakistan #Kashmir #NationalActionPlan #Pakistan
    h J R

    - February 20, 2021, 6:15 am

    #AstraZeneca to produce ... - https://t.co/G45s2sT0dN Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CoronaVaccineIndia #CoronaPatients #CoronaVaccineNews #CoronaVaccineUpdates #Covaxin #CovaxinUpdates #COVIDVaccine #DrHarshVardhan #Health #Healthcare #IndiaCOVIDVaccine
    h J R

    - February 20, 2021, 6:13 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.