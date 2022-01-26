Sonu Nigam to be honoured with prestigious Padma Shri Award NEW DELHI: Popular Bollywood playback singer Sonu Nigam, on Tuesday, was announced to be among the list of honorees to be conferred with the Padma Awards. On the eve of...

Sidharth Shukla’s family urges people to take their consent before using late actor’s name in any project MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla’s family, on Tuesday night, issued a statement requesting everyone to consult with them before using the late actor’s name in projects. “We, as a family, come with...

PM Modi to host first India-Central Asia meet virtually on Thursday NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host the first-ever meeting of the India-Central Asia Summit in a virtual format on Thursday. The virtual event will see the participation of...

PM Modi greets the nation on 73rd Republic Day NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his greetings to the citizens of the country on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day. “Wishing you all a happy...

PM Modi pays tributes at National War Memorial ahead of R-Day celebrations NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the fallen soldiers at the newly built National War Memorial (NWM) here on Wednesday morning prior to participating in the 73rd...

Attacks on UAE, Saudi Arabia represent escalation of Yemen conflict: US State Dept. WASHINGTON: The recent attacks on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia by the Houthis as well as retaliation airstrikes in Yemen escalate the ongoing conflict and exacerbate the...

COVID-19 positivity rate about 10 per cent in Delhi; will remove curbs soon: Kejriwal NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital has reduced by 20 per cent in the last 10 days...

After quitting Congress, former union minister RPN Singh joins BJP NEW DELHI: Former Union Minister RPN Singh joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), soon after quitting Congress on Tuesday. In a major setback to Congress just ahead of the Uttar...

10 Pakistanis held in Paris for money-laundering, human trafficking, using fake documents PARIS: Ten Pakistani nationals have been arrested from the suburbs of Paris, on the suspicion of money laundering, human trafficking and fake documents, according to sources. As per media reports,...

Winds of change in Pakistan as PM Imran Khan loses support of partymen, Army: Report ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has lost the support of his own partymen and the army, indicating ‘winds of change’ in Pakistan, reported the Policy Research Group (POREG). Defence...

Celebrities defend Taylor Swift after Damon Albarn’s songwriting comments WASHINGTON: After Taylor Swift slammed Damon Albarn for his comments in which he claimed that she “doesn’t write her own songs,” several celebrities have come to Swift’s defence on social...

Want Channi to become Punjab CM again: Sonu Sood MOGA: Ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, actor Sonu Sood on Monday said Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi should be given one more chance. “Channi sahib has done amazing...

COVID-19: Venezuela allows flights with Spain CARACAS: The Venezuelan government has added Spain to its list of permitted passenger air travel destinations almost two years after the suspension of flights due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the...

Biden calls reporter to apologise for calling him ‘Stupid son of a b****’; White House transcript retains gaffe WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden who was caught on live microphone using a vulgar epithet for a reporter during a White House event on Monday (local time) called up to...

7 Tips to Increase Your Chances of Winning a Lottery Well, you guessed it right, the lottery is not everything about luck, there are certain tips and tricks you need to follow to win a lottery in India or at...

AAP begins ‘Ek Mauka Kejriwal Ko’ campaign for Assembly polls NEW DELHI: Aam Admi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched the “Ek Mauka Kejriwal Ko” campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections in five...

Jay Shah congratulates Smriti Mandhana on winning ICC Women’s Cricketer of 2021 award NEW DELHI: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Monday congratulated Smriti Mandhana on being named as the winner of Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for...

BJP will contest 65 seats, Amarinder Singh’s party 37 seats in Punjab: JP Nadda CHANDIGARH: Bharatiya Janata Party will contest 65 seats, Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress 37 seats and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) 15 seats in the upcoming Punjab assembly polls, said BJP...

Maju Varghese quits as White House Military Office head NEW YORK: Indian-origin Maju Varghese is leaving his position as the director of the White House Military Office, according to a media report quoting him. “Right now, it’s best for...