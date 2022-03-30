India to provide USD 1 million to BIMSTEC to increase its operational budget NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced that India will provide USD 1 million to the ‘Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) secretariat...

Motorola becomes third largest smartphone brand in US for 1st time NEW DELHI: Motorola has emerged as the third largest smartphone brand in the US for 2021 for the first time, as it gained from LGs decline. According to Counterpoint Research,...

Punjab to appoint nodal officers to redress issues of NRIs CHANDIGARH: Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Tuesday said the government has decided to appoint nodal officers in all 23 districts for the ease of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs),...

Rana Ayyub stopped at Mumbai Airport while on way to UK NEW DELHI: Journalist Rana Ayyub was on Tuesday stopped at Mumbai Airport when she was about to board a flight to the UK to deliver a speech at the International...

Earthquake victims protest in Gilgit against Pak govt’s apathy GILGIT: A protest was held by earthquake victims in Gilgit against the Pakistan government’s apathy towards those affected in the Rondu valley. Last year, in December, a massive earthquake took...

Will Smith’s mother speaks out following 2022 Oscars slapping incident WASHINGTON: Will Smith’s mother, Carolyn Smith, has addressed her son’s behavior at the 2022 Oscars, stating that she’s just as surprised as the rest of the world. According to Variety,...

PM Modi hails Konkan Railway for completing 100 pc electrification NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Konkan Railway for completing 100 percent electrification and termed the achievement a new benchmark of sustainable development. Taking to Twitter, Prime...

PM Modi to virtually attend BIMSTEC Summit today NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the 5th BIMSTEC Summit on Wednesday. The Summit Meeting, which is being held in virtual mode, will be hosted by...

John Travolta adopts dog from Betty White Oscars Tribute WASHINGTON: The rescued dog featured in the 94th Academy Awards tribute to legendary actor Betty White is no more homeless. Actor John Travolta and his 11-year-old son Ben have adopted...

Imran Khan loses majority as MQM strikes deal with opposition ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government received a major blow by the key ally and the main coalition partner Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM) after it struck a deal...

Fuel prices on upward run, 8th hike in 9-day NEW DELHI: Fuel prices continue to rise with petrol and diesel rates rising by another 80 paise per litre each on Wednesday, netting an increase of about Rs 5.60 a...

BTS to attend 64th Grammy Awards ceremony at Las Vegas SEOUL: K-pop band BTS is all set to take the stage for the most prestigious 2022 Grammy Awards at Las Vegas in the United States on April 3. All boys...

Spirituality can improve quality of life for heart failure patients WASHINGTON: A study led by the American College of Cardiology, has suggested that spirituality not only helps improve the quality of life for people with chronic diseases like cancer but...

Voting on no-confidence motion against Imran Khan in Pak National Assembly on April 3 ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Tuesday announced that the discussion on the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan will start in the National Assembly on March...

Sher Bahadur Deuba’s three-day visit to reboot India-Nepal ties NEW DELHI: At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nepal’s PM Sher Bahadur Deuba is set to embark on a three-day official visit to India from April 1 to...

Shanghai screens over 8mn people in new round of Covid tests SHANGHAI: Amid an ongoing nine-day lockdown in Shanghai, more than 8.26 million people were screened in a new round of nucleic acid testing, a health official announced on Tuesday. Testing...

India-UAE trade deal to be operationalised from May 1: Piyush Goyal DUBAI: The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which was signed last month, will be operationalized on May 1, 2022, Union Commerce and...

International peace can no longer be taken for granted: Jaishankar NEW DELHI: The Russia-Ukraine war has added to international disquiet and it has also underscored that the maintenance of international peace and security can no longer be taken for granted,...

Sri Lankan Navy arrests four Indian fishermen from TN CHENNAI: The Sri Lankan Navy has apprehended four Indian fishermen in the wee hours of Tuesday near Katchatheevu for allegedly violating the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). Fishermen organizations of...