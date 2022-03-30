India Post News Paper

PM Modi hails Konkan Railway for completing 100 pc electrification

March 30
10:48 2022
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Konkan Railway for completing 100 percent electrification and termed the achievement a new benchmark of sustainable development.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister said, “Congratulations to the entire Konkan Railway Team for the remarkable success of ‘Mission 100 percent Electrification’ and setting new benchmarks of sustainable development.”

According to Konkan Railway, Indian Railways is on a mission mode to electrify its entire Broad Gauge network to provide an environment friendly, green and clean mode of transport to its people under the ‘Mission 100 percent Electrification – moving towards net Zero Carbon Emission’ plan.

The foundation stone for the electrification of the entire 741 km route work was laid in November 2015. The total cost of the project is Rs 1,287 crore. The CRS inspection of the entire Konkan Railway route has been successfully conducted in six phases starting from March 2020. CRS inspection of the last section between Ratnagiri and Thivim was carried out on March 24, 2022, and authorization was obtained on March 28.

The train operations with electric traction will be implemented on the newly electrified KR route in a phased manner. (ANI)

