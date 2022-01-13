India Post News Paper

PM Modi interacts with chief ministers on COVID-19 situation

January 13
17:30 2022
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding an interaction with the chief ministers of all states on the COVID-19 situation.

Manipur Chief Minister Zoramthanga said in a tweet that he was in a video conference chaired by the Prime Minister to discuss issues pertaining to the emerging situation of COVID-19 in the country.
“I sincerely appeal all to follow COVID appropriate behaviours and help keep covid-19 away,” he added.

The meeting is being held in the wake of steep rise in COVID-19 cases in the wake of emergence of Omicron variant. The Prime Minister had chaired a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in the country on January 9 through a video conference.

The PM had stressed the need to ensure adequate health infrastructure at the district level. India reported 2,47,417 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The new cases reported on Thursday are about 27 per cent higher than compared to yesterday’s figures. On Wednesday, the country had seen 1,94,720 new COVID-19 cases. (ANI) 

This may take a second or two.