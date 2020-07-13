India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

PM Modi interacts with Sundar Pichai on tech, work culture

PM Modi interacts with Sundar Pichai on tech, work culture
July 13
16:32 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai on a wide range of subjects, particularly leveraging the power of technology to transform the lives of India’s farmers, youngsters and entrepreneurs. They also spoke on the new work culture emerging during the corona crisis.

In the virtual meeting with Pichai, the Prime Minister also discussed the new work culture that is emerging during the COVID-19 crisis.

“This morning, (I) had an extremely fruitful interaction with Sundar Pichai. We spoke on a wide range of subjects, particularly leveraging the power of technology to transform the lives of India’s farmers, youngsters and entrepreneurs,” Modi said in a series of tweets.

The Prime Minister said he was delighted to know more about the efforts of Google in several sectors, be it in education, learning, digital India, furthering digital payments and more.

During the interaction, Modi said Sundar Pichai and he spoke about the new work culture that is emerging in the times of COVID-19 and also discussed the challenges the global pandemic has brought to areas such as sports. “We also talked about the importance of data security and cyber safety.”

Prime Minister’s interaction with Pichai is significant this time when India is trying to make a big push to attract foreign investments.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Can China be trusted with the agreement to pullback?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Quick Tips for Beginner Online ... - https://t.co/5KvAuGtL7Y Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Bettingâ€¦ https://t.co/B7UiqCfOXL
    h J R

    - July 13, 2020, 5:16 pm

    Why Children Education ... - https://t.co/3r89QiE62K Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/sGfYWlafRw
    h J R

    - July 13, 2020, 11:15 am

    PM Modi interacts with Sundar Pichai on ... - https://t.co/y29SrIDNAM Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/ayiH3gigfs
    h J R

    - July 13, 2020, 11:02 am

    SC refuses to entertain plea on cancelling Amarnath Yatra - https://t.co/UZUTadshhv Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/EbMTdJPzMF
    h J R

    - July 13, 2020, 10:59 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.