PM Modi interacts with Sundar Pichai on tech, work culture

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai on a wide range of subjects, particularly leveraging the power of technology to transform the lives of India’s farmers, youngsters and entrepreneurs. They also spoke on the new work culture emerging during the corona crisis.

“This morning, (I) had an extremely fruitful interaction with Sundar Pichai. We spoke on a wide range of subjects, particularly leveraging the power of technology to transform the lives of India’s farmers, youngsters and entrepreneurs,” Modi said in a series of tweets.

The Prime Minister said he was delighted to know more about the efforts of Google in several sectors, be it in education, learning, digital India, furthering digital payments and more.

During the interaction, Modi said Sundar Pichai and he spoke about the new work culture that is emerging in the times of COVID-19 and also discussed the challenges the global pandemic has brought to areas such as sports. “We also talked about the importance of data security and cyber safety.”

Prime Minister’s interaction with Pichai is significant this time when India is trying to make a big push to attract foreign investments.

