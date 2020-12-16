India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

PM Modi lights up ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ on 50th anniversary of 1971 India-Pak war

PM Modi lights up ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ on 50th anniversary of 1971 India-Pak war
December 16
10:44 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lit the ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ at the National War Memorial on Wednesday to mark the 50th-anniversary of the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

The Prime Minister paid tributes to the fallen soldiers at National War Memorial. He was received by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the venue.
On this occasion, the Defence Minister unveiled the logo for ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh.’

Four ‘Victory Mashaals’ (flames) lit from the Eternal Flame of National War Memorial will be carried to various parts of the country including to villages of Param Vir Chakra and Maha Vir Chakra awardees of 1971 war.

In an official release on Tuesday, the Ministry said, “In December 1971, the Indian Armed Forces secured a decisive and historic Victory over Pakistan Army, which led to the creation of a Nation – Bangladesh and also resulted in the largest Military Surrender after the World War – II. From 16 December, the Nation will be celebrating 50 Years of India-Pak War, also called ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’. Various commemorative events are planned across the Nation.”

Various commemorative events will be conducted pan-India wherein war ‘Veterans and Veer Naris’ will be felicitated and events like band displays, seminars, exhibitions, equipment displays, film festivals, conclave and adventure activities are planned.

Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on December 16 to mark India’s triumph in liberating Bangladesh from Pakistan in 1971. In one of the fastest and shortest campaigns of military history, a new nation was born as a result of the swift campaign undertaken by the Indian Army.

After facing defeat in the 1971 war, the then Army Chief of Pakistan General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, along with his 93,000 troops, surrendered to allied forces which also comprised of Indian Army personnel. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Question for the week Do you think Sonia or Rahul Gandhi will step down?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Bangladesh celebrates 50th Victory Day - https://t.co/SfDQ2JacV4 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #1971 #BangabandhuMujibUrRahman #BangladeshLiberationWar #December16 #Dhaka #EastPakistan #FreedomMovement #LtGenAmirAbdullahKhanNiazi #NdiraGandhi #SiekhHasina
    h J R

    - December 16, 2020, 10:40 am

    Modi accepts #Britain's G7 summit invitation - https://t.co/ptW5mgbDYX Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BCGVaccine #Covid19Vaccines #G7Meeting #London #ModiAtG7 #UK #UnitedKingdom #VaccineAgainstCOVID #VaccineAgainstCovid19 #VaccineCOVID #World
    h J R

    - December 16, 2020, 10:31 am

    #SpiceJet Chairman's daughter-led ... - https://t.co/A0B3FW2Msx Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AirAsia #AirIndia #AjaySingh #AvaniSingh #CoronaAirTravelGuidelines #CovidTesting #COVIDTestingCheapPrice #Flights #IndiGo #NewTravelBlogs #SpiceHealthCOVIDTesting
    h J R

    - December 16, 2020, 10:27 am

    Govt on farmers' protest: ... - https://t.co/0c1TN7UJJM Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AamAadmiParty #AAPPunjab #AkaliDal #DelhiChiefMinisterArvindKejriwal #FarmBills #FarmersProtest #FrmLaws #HarsimratKaurBadal #India #IndiaFarmLaws #JantarMantar #Kejriwal
    h J R

    - December 16, 2020, 10:22 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.