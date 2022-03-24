India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

PM Modi meets specially-abled painter, calls him source of inspiration

PM Modi meets specially-abled painter, calls him source of inspiration
March 24
15:58 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met specially-abled young Aayush Kundal and lauded him for his paintings.

Calling the moment distinctively unforgettable, PM Modi said, ” He is a source of inspiration for all of us. To keep on getting continuous inspiration, I will follow him on Twitter.”

PM Modi also appealed to the general public to see Aayush’s paintings. “I request you all to have a look at the painting @aayush_kundal. Aayush has also created a YouTube channel for his paintings, which contains different colours of his life” PM Modi said in a tweet.

Specially-abled Ayush paints with his feet. (ANI)

 

Comments

comments

Tags
Aayush KundalAayush Kundal PaintingsAayush Kundal Specially AbleBJPIndiaFightsCoronaNarendraModipoliticalSpecially Abled Painters
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – March 25th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – SHANFOODS

Shan Foods

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.