PM Modi, Nobel laureate Banerjee hold extensive discussions on varied issues

October 22
15:23 2019
NEW DELHI: Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and held a “healthy and extensive” interaction on various subjects.

Banerjee, an Indian-born American professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, has won Nobel in economics, jointly with wife Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer for “an experimental approach to alleviating global poverty”.

“Excellent meeting with Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee. His passion towards human empowerment is clearly visible. We had a healthy and extensive interaction on various subjects. India is proud of his accomplishments. Wishing him the very best for his future endeavours,” Modi said in a tweet, sharing a picture of their meeting at his official residence. PTI

