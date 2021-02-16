India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

PM Modi, other leaders greet the nation on Basant Panchami, Saraswati Puja

PM Modi, other leaders greet the nation on Basant Panchami, Saraswati Puja
February 16
10:04 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted the nation on the occasion of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja.

“Best wishes to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja,” tweeted the PM from his official Twitter handle.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh too wished the people on the occasion.

“Best wishes to all of you on Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja. May this holy festival brings joy, knowledge, and good health to your life, this is my wish,” tweeted Rajnath Singh. Piyush Goyal also wished the people on Saraswati Puja. “Heartiest greetings to all the countrymen on the day of the worship of scholar mother Saraswati Puja. I wish that the blessings of Mother Sharda spread the light of knowledge in everyone’s life, may all be happy. #VasantPanchami”

Greeting the people, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted, “To all countrymen, best wishes of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja. #BasantPanchami #SaraswatiPuja2021.” Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday tweeted, “May the Goddess Saraswati bless you with knowledge and wisdom on the festival of #BasantPanchami and #SaraswatiPuja.” Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan too extended his greetings on the occasion.

“Many wishes to all on the festival that symbolises nature’s new excitement, new zeal, and new energy, Basant Panchami. Veena Vadini Vidyadayini Maa Saraswati can brighten the lives of all with the light of knowledge,” Pradhan tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

Wishing the people on Basant Panchami, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted, “Greetings on Basant Panchami! May Goddess Saraswati bless us all with wisdom and intelligence.” Union Minister Harsh Vardhan too extended his greetings on the occasion. “Best wishes to all countrymen on the occasion of Mother Saraswati’s emergence day #Vasant_Panchami.”

“Happy Basant Panchami,” tweeted Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi wishing the people on the festival of Basant Panchami. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also extended Basant Panchami greetings and tweeted, “Best wishes to all of you on Basant Panchami.”

Basant Panchami marks the arrival of the spring season in India. Held on the fifth day (Panchami) of the Magha maas (month), Basant Panchami is also celebrated as Saraswati Puja in some parts of the country. As per Hindu Mythology, Lord Brahma is believed to have created the universe on this day.

Apart from that, the reason for the celebration of Saraswati Puja in some parts of the country is because it was believed that on this day Goddess Durga gave birth to Goddess Saraswati. The significance of the occasion is huge in Hindu culture, as the day is considered extremely auspicious to start new work, get married or perform house warming ceremony (Grah Pravesh). (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Do you think army will relinquish power in Myanmar?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – BLUE MOUNTAIN

    BANG-Blue-Mountain

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

    Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

    Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Indian-origin UK minister in India ... - https://t.co/nfoeVUGYdc Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #ClimateDiscussionsWithIndianLeaders #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianoriginUKMinister #IndianAmericans
    h J R

    - February 16, 2021, 7:22 am

    Delhi Police's 'Jan Sampark Vahan' to create ... - https://t.co/NKZByIcMNF Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AirAsia #AirIndia #CoronaAirTravelGuidelines #DelhiPoliceRaisingDay #Flights #IndiGo #JustinTrudeau #NewTravelBlogs #SpiceJet #Tours #Travel #TravelBlogging
    h J R

    - February 16, 2021, 6:07 am

    Yuvraj Singh booked for 'casteist slur' - https://t.co/dqjynzUt0q Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #sports #Australia #AustralianTeam #BatsmanRishabhPant #CastiestSlur #CricketFns #INDT20 #IndT20Captain #INDVsAUS #IndiaCricketSeason #IndianTeam #Jaddu #Natarajan
    h J R

    - February 16, 2021, 6:04 am

    Indian-descent millennial announces run ... - https://t.co/rZpVSvqhXO Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AkanshaArora #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers
    h J R

    - February 16, 2021, 6:02 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.