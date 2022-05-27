India Post News Paper

PM Modi pays tribute to former PM Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary

May 27
11:17 2022
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to the country’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary.

In a tweet today, the Prime Minister wrote, “Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his death anniversary.”
The official Twitter handle of the Congress party also paid tributes to India’s first Prime Minister, on his death anniversary.

“A brave freedom fighter, the architect of modern India, a statesman, a visionary, a patriot, Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru was a true son of Bharat Mata. A billion salutes and billion tributes to our first Prime Minister, on his death anniversary,” tweeted the Congress party today.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal also took to Twitter and said, “A leader loved by young and old; A leader with an unmatched vision; A leader solely dedicated to building a free & prospering nation; Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru was everything and beyond what India needed in her first Prime Minister. On his death anniversary, my humblest tributes to him.”

India is observing the death anniversary of the first Prime Minister of the country — Jawaharlal Nehru. The first Prime Minister had a prominent role in India’s freedom struggle. In order to free India from British rule, Nehru fought against the Britishers and was among the key leaders of the Indian National Congress (INC). On May 27, 1964, the first Prime Minister of India took his last breath. He was the PM from 1947 to 1964 till he died at the age of 74. He had a great fondness for kids, and children use to call him Chacha Nehru. (ANI)

 

