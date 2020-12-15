India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Patel on his death anniversary

PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Patel on his death anniversary
December 15
10:58 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the ‘Iron Man of India’ Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 70th death anniversary on Tuesday.

Modi said that the path shown by Sardar Patel will always inspire to protect the unity, integrity, and sovereignty of India.
Tribute to Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who laid the foundation of a strong and prosperous India on his death anniversary. The path shown by him will always inspire us to protect the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country,” the PM wrote on Twitter (roughly translated from Hindi).

Born on October 31, 1875, Sardar Patel, who is credited with uniting all 562 princely states of the pre-independent country to build the Republic of India, passed away on December 15, 1950. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Question for the week Do you think Sonia or Rahul Gandhi will step down?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTRY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Harris makes history as 1st ... - https://t.co/VQC8il9yNX Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericanElectedUSVP #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers
    h J R

    - December 15, 2020, 11:08 am

    Farmers protest may impact ... - https://t.co/HgnymOo4iv Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AamAadmiParty #AAPPunjab #AkaliDal #DelhiBorders #DelhiChiefMinisterArvindKejriwal #FarmBills #FarmersProtest #FarmersProtestDelhi #FrmLaws #HarsimratKaurBadal #India
    h J R

    - December 15, 2020, 11:01 am

    PM Johnson's presence on ... - https://t.co/U0W3pnCcFQ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BorisJohnson #Britain #England #JointTerrorismAnalysisCentre #London #PMJohnson #RepublicDayParade #RishiSunak #RIshiSUnakHometown #RishiSunakNetWorth #RishiSunakPhotos
    h J R

    - December 15, 2020, 10:56 am

    #VHP to launch crowd funding drive ... - https://t.co/Z0ouw5KUXh Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Ayodhya #CrowdFunding #DonateForRamTemple #GrandRamTemple #India #MakarSakranti #Political #RamJanmbhoomi #RamMandir #RamTemple #RamTempleProject #RamTempleUpdates
    h J R

    - December 15, 2020, 10:52 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.