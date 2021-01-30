India Post News Paper

PM Modi pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, says his ideals continue to motivate millions
January 30
11:07 2021
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on his 73rd death anniversary, stating that his ideas continue to motivate millions.

In India, five days are declared as Martyrs Day to honour those who laid down their lives for the country. Of these, the first day is January 30, when Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated in 1948.
On Shaheed Diwas, the Prime Minister recalled the heroic sacrifices of all those who devoted themselves towards India’s freedom on Shaheed Diwas.

In a tweet, Modi said, “Tributes to the great Bapu on his Punya Tithi. His ideals continue to motivate millions. On Martyrs’ Day, we recall the heroic sacrifices of all those great women and men who devoted themselves towards India’s freedom and the well-being of every Indian.”

Mahatma Gandhi, the man who led India to freedom from British colonial rule, was assassinated on January 30, 1948. He was assassinated by Nathuram Godse, who was against Gandhi’s idea of partition.

Bapu, as he was lovingly called, played one of the most prominent roles in India’s freedom struggle through non-violence and peaceful ways. (ANI) 

