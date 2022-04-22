India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

PM Modi receives UK PM Boris Johnson at Rashtrapati Bhavan

PM Modi receives UK PM Boris Johnson at Rashtrapati Bhavan
April 22
11:13 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday received UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson with a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.

CricEx Khelo Aur Jeeto - Play Now

The UK Prime Minister, who is on a two-day visit to India, was accorded a Guard of Honour upon his arrival at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.
“It is a very auspicious moment in India-UK friendship and two democracies, largest and one of the oldest. I do not think things have ever been so strong and good between India and UK as they are now,” Johnson said.

Johnson arrived in Gujarat on Thursday at the start of his visit to India to hold in-depth talks on the UK and India’s strategic defence, diplomatic and economic partnership, aimed at bolstering close partnership and stepping up security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific

“They (People of Gujarat) put on a fantastic welcome for us. It was absolutely extraordinary. I have never seen such a joyful reception.” “I would have not gotten the same reception anywhere else in the world. It was amazing to see your (PM Modi’s) home state for the first time,” Johnson said.

The British PM earlier today laid a wreath at Raj Ghat and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar received Johnson at the airport here late Thursday. The UK Prime Minister is scheduled to hold talks with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar after which the two sides will issue a press statement at around 1 pm at Hyderabad House. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
AhmedabadBJPBoris JohnsonBoris Johnson Visits IndiaIndia UK RelationsIndiaFightsCoronaIndo UK TiesNarendraModipoliticalPrime Minister UKRashtrapati BhawanSabarmati AshramUK PM
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – April 22nd, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

SHOWFEST – ARIJIT SINGH LIVE 2022

Show Fest Arijit Singh

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.