India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

PM Modi remembers freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai on his birth anniversary

PM Modi remembers freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai on his birth anniversary
January 28
10:07 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai on his birth anniversary on Thursday saying that his contribution to the freedom struggle is indelible and inspires people across generations.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Remembering the great Lala Lajpat Rai Ji on his Jayanti. His contribution to India’s freedom struggle is indelible and inspires people across generations.”

Born on January 28, 1865, Lala Lajpat Rai played a pivotal role in the Indian Independence movement. He was one of the three in the Lal Bal Pal trio namely Lala Lajpat Rai, Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Bipin Chandra Pal – social reformers and freedom fighters who helped India gain independence from the British rule. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Biden be able to vaccinate 100m in 100 days?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    PM Modi remembers freedom fighter Lala ... - https://t.co/VtTZ3Yq1lQ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BJP #BorderAreas #ChineseArmy #FreedomFighterLalaLajpatRai #GalwanValley #GlobalTimes #IndiaChinaFaceOff #IndiaChinaHeat #IndianArmy #LAC #Ladakh #NarendraModi
    h J R

    - January 28, 2021, 4:37 am

    @gchikermane: #India2030 in @IndiaPost_News https://t.co/AXnlOM4eJ9
    h J R

    - January 27, 2021, 8:20 am

    Pro-Khalistan group gathers in Washington in ... - https://t.co/Wfxhuyq07M Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AAPPunjab #AkaliDal #DelhiChiefMinisterArvindKejriwal #DonaldTrump #FarmBills #FarmersProtest #HarsimratKaurBadal #India #JoeBiden #Kejriwal #Political
    h J R

    - January 27, 2021, 6:42 am

    Kamala Harris gets second COVID-19 ... - https://t.co/MrALbnODmp Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry #JoeBiden #KamalaHarris
    h J R

    - January 27, 2021, 6:06 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.