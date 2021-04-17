India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

PM Modi requests to keep Haridwar Kumbh ‘symbolic’, inquires about health of seers

PM Modi requests to keep Haridwar Kumbh ‘symbolic’, inquires about health of seers
April 17
11:06 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: A day after 30 ‘sadhus’ tested positive for COVID-19 amidst the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he spoke to Swami Avdheshanand Giri, Acharya Mahamandleshwar, Juna Akhara to inquire about the health of the seers and requested him to keep the religious congregation symbolic due to the pandemic.

“Spoke to Swami Avdheshanand Giri ji on the phone today to know about the health of all the saints. All the saints are giving all kinds of support to the administration. I thanked them for this,” Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.
“Two Shahi snans have taken place. I have requested that the Kumbh be kept symbolic due to the Corona crisis. This will strengthen the fight against this crisis,” the Prime Minister said in another tweet.

Responding to the Prime Minister’s appeal, Swami Avdheshanand Giri tweeted in Hindi, saying, “We honor the call of Hon’ble Prime Minister! Protecting life is a great virtue. My request to the religious people is not to come for a bath in large numbers and observe the rules, given the circumstances under COVID!”

Amidst the ongoing Kumbh in Haridwar, 30 sadhus in the city tested positive for COVID-19, said the Chief Medical Officer on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, Haridwar Chief Medical Officer Dr SK Jha said, “30 Sadhus have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, in Haridwar. Medical teams are going to akhadas and RT-PCR tests of sadhus are being done continuously. The process will be further quickened from April 17.”

The CMO told that among the COVID positive people who are from Haridwar have been sent for home quarantine while those who came from outside are being admitted to hospitals.

Dr Jha also informed that the COVID patients who are in serious condition are being referred to AIIMS Rishikesh. However, he also clarified that there is no panic-like situation in Hospitals in Haridwar.

Maha Nirvani Akhara head Kapil Dev, who had come to attend the Kumbh in Haridwar from Chitrakoot, Madhya Pradesh, died in a Dehradun hospital on Wednesday while undergoing treatment after testing positive for COVID-19. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

youtube-subscribe-png

E-paper Latest Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA Homes

SHEA Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Boomi Coffee

Best Instant Coffee in The USA

ADVERTISEMENT – MY BETTING

best indian betting sites

ADVERTISEMENT – SONA9

SONA9 Indian Betting Website

We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

Asiabet

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

PM Modi requests to keep Haridwar Kumbh ... - https://t.co/QHpYfW5ZFz Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #41LakhCases #BJP #CoronaNews #CoronaUpdateIndia #CovidCasesIndialtdelhiHealthBulletin #DailyCasesIndia #HaridwarKumbh #Healthcare #ICMR #IndiaCoronaCases
h J R

- April 17, 2021, 5:36 am

India reports highest-ever single-day ... - https://t.co/rGmzJAVWAR Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CovidCasesIndia #41LakhCases #BJP #CoronaNews #CoronaUpdateIndia #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #DailyCasesIndia #Healthcare #ICMR #IndiaCoronaCases #IndiaCovid19Tally
h J R

- April 17, 2021, 5:34 am

Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders and ... - https://t.co/MiTVvar6Cp Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #sports #BCCI #ChennaiSuperKings #Coronavirus #CSK #DelhiCapitals #Dhoni #HardikPandya #IndianPremierLeague #IPLBookies #IPLbetting #IPLIndiaBudget #IPLNews
h J R

- April 17, 2021, 5:19 am

@ANI: India reports 2,34,692 new #COVID19 cases, 1,23,354 discharges and 1,341 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 1,45,26,609 Total recoveries: 1,26,71,220 Active cases: 16,79,740 Death toll: 1,75,649 Total vaccination: 11,99,37,641 https://t.co/9fO6vzFdKK
h J R

- April 17, 2021, 5:14 am

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.